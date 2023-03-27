Gemma Collins smiles on Bake Off
Gemma Collins leaves Bake Off fans in AGONY as she joins celebrity special

By Réiltín Doherty

Gemma Collins joined Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer last night (March 26) but her appearance on the show didn’t go down a treat with everyone.

Gemma Collins was joined by Jessica Hynes, Tim Key and AJ Odudu, and the former TOWIE star soon got everyone talking.

The celebs were tasked with making a sandwich cake, a treacle tart and a Choux pastry showstopper but none of the tasks were a big success for Gemma.

Gemma Collins speaks with Matt Lucas on Bake Off
Gemma Collins didn’t have much success of Celeb Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off fans ‘in agony’ watching Gemma Collins’ baking attempts

Some fans of Great Celebrity Bake Off took to social media to complain about Gemma Collins’ appearance on the show.

As Gemma claimed she was a “cooking genius”, some viewers admitted they couldn’t stand to watch her.

One viewer wrote: “Why is Gemma Collins a thing? I may have to switch off soon. So bloody annoying.”

A second viewer shared with Twitter: “The fact that there are people on here who find Gemma Collins ‘hilarious’ and ‘entertaining’ blows my mind.

“Talk about dumbing down.”

Another viewer shared a meme which said: “I can’t bear to watch this any longer. It’s agony.”

Another fan ranted: “I wish Bake Off was like The Apprentice and they voted someone off after round one.

“That way we wouldn’t have to put up with the very self-serving Gemma Collins.”

Someone else said: “I’m shocked Gemma Collins hasn’t pulled out a stool, sat down, declared it unfair and enlisted Paul or Prue to finish the bake for her.”

Gemma Collins smiles on Bake Off
Some viewers defended Gemma’s appearance on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers defended the TOWIE star: ‘She should be on every week!’

As Gemma admitted she was mainly on the show to meet Paul Hollywood, other viewers defended the star.

One wrote: “I don’t want to like Gemma Collins… but she is naturally hilarious.”

Another viewer stuck up for the serial reality star: “I bloody love Gemma Collins you fun-sucking, soulless [bleeps].”

I feel like I’m alone when I say I love Gemma Collins.

A third fan added: “It might be an unpopular opinion but I find Gemma Collins highly amusing, she’s like a real-life Miss Piggy in a good way!”

A fourth viewer agreed: “I feel like I’m alone when I say I love Gemma Collins.”

Someone else declared: “Gemma Collins should be on every week!”

While Gemma failed to take home the Star Baker award, she did manage an all-pink bake and a high-street-inspired showstopper.

But Gemma admitted compliments from Paul Hollywood were all that mattered to her!

