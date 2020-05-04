Viewers in hysterics as Gemma Collins accidentally whacks dog over the head on Diva on Lockdown

TV's Gemma Collins is known for keeping her fans laughing even when she doesn't mean to.

And things were no different in the latest episode of Diva On Lockdown (May 3).

Fans of the show were left crying with laughter when Gemma accidentally hit her pet dog Frank over the head with a bag full of Easter eggs.

Gemma Collins accidentally hit the family dog over the head with a bag of Easter eggs (Credit: ITVBe)

What happened on the show?

The reality TV star was celebrating a successful haul after a family Easter egg hunt when the mishap occured.

Gemma was swinging a large plastic bag full of eggs round and round but didn't notice the family pooch behind her.

Gemma swings the bag of eggs in delight without realising Frank the dog is behind her (Credit: ITVBe)

And just as the poor dog was running past Gemma without a care in the world, she whacked him square on the head with her bag of treats.

The poor dog let out a whimper while a distraught Gemma rushed to comfort him.

Gemma comforts Frank (Credit: ITVBe)

Gemma was celebrating Easter Sunday with her brother and his wife and their kids, who she has been isolating with during the lockdown.

The family decided to have an Easter egg hunt after Gemma moaned that this year's celebrations wouldn't be as lavish as the ones she enjoyed last year.

Gemma and her family enjoy their Easter treats (Credit: ITVBe)

Her brother hid lots of chocolate treats around the family's huge garden and the rest of them rushed about trying to find as many eggs as they could.

But poor Frank ended up being bashed on the head by Gemma's huge bag of snacks.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to laugh at Gemma's latest escapade.

What did fans say?

One writing: "Accidentally hitting the dog with the Easter eggs. So funny @missgemcollins Poor Frank."

Another said: "Gemma hitting the dog with the bag got me," with laughing emojis.

Another added: "GEMMA ACCIDENTALLY HITTING THE DOG WITH EASTER EGGS," followed by laughing face emojis.

During the episode, Gemma also revealed plans to hide Willy Wonka style tickets in her own Divalicious brand of chocolate bars.

Gemma unveiled her idea to hide pink tickets in her Divalicious chocolate bars (Credit: ITVBe)

Anyone who finds a pink ticket will be invited the the next party that Gemma throws.

Explaining her plans to her family, Gemma added: "I've always wanted Oompa Loopmas and I still want one."

