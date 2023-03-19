Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals Gorka Marquez’s future on Strictly after he missed live tour

Gemma Atkinson has revealed whether her partner Gorka Marquez has a future on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Hollyoaks actress has been engaged to 32-year-old Gorka since 2021. They first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Their first child, Mia, was born in July 2019. The pair revealed earlier this year that they are expecting a second child together.

Earlier this year, Gorka decided to miss out on the Strictly live tour leaving many fans gutted at the time.

In addition, his decision left some fans worried that Gorka would quit the show for good.

Consequently, Gemma has addressed those fears in a new interview with Fabulous Magazine.

Will Gorka Marquez make a Strictly comeback?

She said: “I was very fortunate that Gorka was off for the whole of January. It was great having him at home on the days where I was super-tired. The Strictly team were fantastic letting him not do the tour. He didn’t want to be away when I was quite poorly.”

Then hopefully he’ll start the show again in August.

Gemma then revealed that he will “hopefully” be returning to the BBC series in August.

Gemma Atkinson on Gorka’s Strictly future

She said: “He is doing the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour in May, then he’s booked off June and July [around when the baby is due] so we can be at home together. Then hopefully he’ll start the show again in August.”

The actress added: “He loves dancing and the whole Strictly family so much, but he’s wary of taking time away from his family. Being together when the baby is born means he can be fully focused on doing the show from August to Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Gorka recently returned to work following his break at the start of the year.

The hunky dancer is currently on tour with fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer in a show called Firedance.

