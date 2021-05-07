Gemma Atkinson gave Steph’s Packed Lunch viewers a shock during today’s (May 7) episode of the Channel 4 show.

Things were getting a little hot under the collar in the studio following a segment on a rise in naturism.

According to the show, there’s been a surge in interest in the hobby among younger people in the UK.

Not wanting to miss out on the action, Steph decided to enlist the help of her guests to give it a go.

Steph and the gang all stripped off (Credit: Channel 4)

Gemma Atkinson strips off on Steph’s Packed Lunch

Steph, joined by the likes of former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson and Alan Johnson, asked her guests: “What do you reckon? Are you up for this?”

The show will never be the same again!

She then clicked at the camera before it panned out to show them all in their birthday suits in the studio.

Gemma replied: “I didn’t sign up for this!”

Steph then joked: “Right, you better go before we see Alan’s Johnson!”

One viewer commented: “Seeing all you guys naked [crying with laughter emoji].

“The show will never be the same again after that *in a good way of course*.”

It’s probably not a good idea to try this at home! (Credit: Channel 4)

Steph’s Packed Lunch slump

It’s been a rough journey for the show since it began last year.

Steph was forced to issue a statement after viewers dropped to a new low in late 2020.

The show recorded zero viewers during one episode, according to the Mirror, although the show averaged thousands of viewers overall, Channel 4 said.

Channel 4 said: “On Tuesday, Steph’s Packed Lunch attracted an average audience of 87,000 viewers from 12.30pm – 2.10pm and drew 204,000 at its peak.

“Daytime shows always take time to build their audience.

“Steph has brought a blast of energy to our daytime line-up and we’re delighted with the live shows the team has produced.”

Even the news bulletin was done in the buff! (Credit: Channel 4)

Speaking to Metro previously, Steph said: “I’ve had dreams about everything going wrong. Like what if no guests turn up or what if they start swearing on air. But that’s also why I love it.

“I am an adrenaline junkie. I love live telly and pushing myself.

“From doing it at home, that was the most stressful broadcasting I’ve ever done in my life. You’re relying solely on technology, and there were so many times where I didn’t even know if I was on telly or not any more.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

