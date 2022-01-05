Gemma Atkinson has opened up about wanting to have a second baby with her fiancé, Gorka Márquez during an interview for Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4.

The actress also spoke about how she suffered from PTSD following the traumatic birth of her daughter, Mia.

Gemma Atkinson talks traumatic birth of baby Mia

Gemma appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch to talk about childbirth (Credit: Channel 4)

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Gemma spoke about how the traumatic birth of her daughter, Mia, left her with nightmares.

The Hollyoaks star needed an emergency c-section when giving birth to Mia back in 2019, due to her daughter’s heart rate dropping suddenly. Gemma suffered a haemorrhage during the birth and lost nearly a litre of blood.

“All these things were going through my mind, what did I do that caused all that to happen? I was telling myself for weeks and weeks I’d failed at childbirth,” Gemma said.

“I was having horrible dreams that someone was going to take Mia from me. I remember my mum running in my bedroom and I was sat up screaming, sweating.”

Following the birth, Gemma shared her experience of giving birth on social media. She wanted to highlight that childbirth doesn’t always go to plan.

Gemma Atkinson’s recovery

Gorka and Gemma announced their engagement in February 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma went on to speak about how she came to terms with how she successfully gave birth to baby Mia.

“We went out with the pram and a lady said, ‘Oh I believe it [the birth] wasn’t a success was it, you know, what happened?’ My mum piped up and said, ‘It was a huge success, Mia’s there, Gemma’s here, total success’,” she said.

Gemma revealed that this was a defining moment for her.

“Something clicked in me then, my body had done me proud because it had recovered and got me through,” she said.

The 37-year-old then said that meeting another mother who’d suffered from PTSD has now left her considering having another child.

“I’m at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia,” she said.

The actor’s desire to have more children

Gemma wants a brother or sister for Mia (Credit: Channel 4)

Gemma confessed that after giving birth to Mia, she told her fiancé, Strictly pro dancer Gorka, that she didn’t want to go through childbirth again.

“The first few months of Mia’s life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, I’m not going through that again. I’ve now come off it and I feel I could,” she said.

Gemma also revealed to Steph McGovern during the show that she regularly meets a psychotherapist. This is so that she can learn more about how women can be helped following birth trauma like hers.

“It was strangely comforting speaking to the women, it makes you feel like you’re not on your own, you’re not the only person who had a difficult labour,” she said.

“If anyone needs help, please ask for it because you deserve to be the happiest, healthiest parent.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12:30 pm on Channel 4 and All 4.