Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off 2021 crowned its winner last night (November 23) and fans were left convinced they spotted the real reason for Giuseppe Dell’Anno’s victory.

The Italian amateur cook pipped Crystelle Pereira and hunky Chigs Parmar to win the baking show title last night.

Bake Off fans are convinced they’ve spotted the real reason Giuseppe was crowned winner (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on The Great British Bake Off last night?

The episode saw the trio tasked with making carrot cakes, Belgian buns and a showstopper dessert inspired by the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party from Alice In Wonderland.

And, despite placing last in the technical challenge and suffering an unfortunate oven blunder, it was Giuseppe who walked away the 12th Bake Off winner.

After the show, GBBO fans took to Twitter to admit they’re convinced that they spotted the real reason Giuseppe won.

What was the secret to Giuseppe winning Bake Off? Great determination, great skills, great perseverance… and MR SPATULA! 😂😂 #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/L5iE21qknW — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 23, 2021

During the show, host Noel Fielding attempted to bring the contestants a bit of good luck in his own hilarious way.

Rocking up to Chigs and Crystelle, he produced Mr Spatula – a spatula with a face drawn onto it.

He told them: “This is Mr Spatula. You just have to kiss his head and then you win.”

They declined, and it’s probably fair to say they both wished they’d taken up Noel’s offer.

Giuseppe kissed Mr Spatula – much to Noel’s delight – and sure enough, he won the show!

Did host Noel Fielding work some kind of magic? (Credit: Channel 4)

What did fans say about Bake Off winner Giuseppe?

They spotted Noel’s Mr Spatula gag and declared the host – and his kitchen utensil – had worked his magic.

“Mr Spatula obviously worked because Giuseppe’s the only one who kissed it and he actually won,” said one.

“When you kiss the spatula like @giuseppecooks did, good things happen,” said a second.

“So if we want our dreams to become reality #GBBO kiss the spatula! Congratulations Giuseppe!!” said a third.

Another added: “Note for future contestants… ALWAYS KISS THE SPATULA!!!”

Has Noel’s trick worked for anyone else?

Indeed it has!

And, if you don’t believe the spatula hype, just ask last year’s winner Peter Sawkins.

He kissed Noel’s magical wooden spoon and was promptly crowned the champion of the 2020 show.

