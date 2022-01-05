GB News host Eamonn Holmes mocks ITV viewing figures

GB News host Eamonn Holmes reacted to a swipe about ITV‘s viewing figures today (Wednesday, January 5).

The 62-year-old presenter recently left ITV to join GB News, and couldn’t help but make a dig at his old employers.

Eamonn Holmes reacts to viewing figures swipe

The 62-year-old is now fronting GB News’ breakfast show (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn only made his GB News debut on Monday (January 3), and it didn’t take long for him to take a playful swipe at his old employer, ITV.

The star reacted to a tweet today about ITV’s viewing figures.

The tweet in question was a reply to a tweet from LBC presenter Andrew Pierce.

“Talking @gmb with @susannareid100 @Kevin_Maguire about Prince Andrew whose court case went very badly last night in US,” he wrote.

A GB News viewer replied to his tweet saying: “About as badly as #GMB viewing figures now you best jump ship Andrew go over to @EamonnHolmes new morning show on #GBNews.”

Eamonn simply quoted the tweet, adding four smiley faces and a thumbs-up emoji.

How did his followers react?

Eamonn’s followers showed support for his new show (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn’s followers were hugely supportive in the replies to his tweet. Many were keen to tell him how much they enjoyed his new show, which he hosts alongside Isabel Webster.

“The show is getting better minute by minute. Newspaper reviews brilliant,” one viewer wrote.

“Love your new show. Nice to wake up with you,” another said.

“Great show Eamonn!!” a third tweeted.

However, one viewer was less than impressed with Eamonn’s dig.

“Bit petty Eamonn,” they said.

What else has been said about Eamonn’s new show?

Viewers have been divided over Eamonn’s new show (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Viewers have been seriously divided over Eamonn’s new show, and certainly haven’t held back with their feelings.

When Eamonn asked his followers what they thought of the show on Monday, the jury was out. Many said that they were “loving it”, whilst others said it was “absolutely awful”.

Yesterday (January 4), Eamonn thanked those who had been watching, as he claimed that GB News was “making history“.

“Folks, thank you for getting behind me for the new Breakfast show,” he tweeted. “A lot of people are working hard to give you a show where your views are a big part of the news.

“I hope you stay with us from 6.30 – 9.30 as we begin simulcasting on both TV and DAB Radio. Making History.”

One of his followers replied saying the show was “too right-wing” for her, leading to Eamonn hitting back.

“Obviously you aren’t watching Breakfast,” he snapped.

