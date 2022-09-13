Eamonn Holmes fans all saying same thing as he hosts Queen coverage

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes’ coverage of the Queen’s death has been praised by viewers.

The former This Morning star left the show earlier this year and moved over to GB News.

Following the Queen’s passing, Eamonn has been outside Buckingham Palace today preparing for the Queen’s funeral cortege to arrive.

He took to Instagram to share a snap from outside the Palace on Monday morning.

He captioned the snap: “Bringing you the subdued and respectful atmosphere from Buckingham Palace ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral cortege arriving tonight #TheQueen #History.”

Eamonn Holmes praised by GB News viewers

Fans rushed to comment, with many saying what a “brilliant” job he’s doing and how “uplifting” his presenting style has been in the wake of such a tragedy.

“You are all doing a fantastic job, it can’t have been easy at times, like the rest of us you are not immune to the emotions involved,” said one viewer.

A second noted: “How wonderful to have you covering it! So sad but an uplifting smiley face to comfort the nation is.”

“GB News coverage has been excellent,” complimented a third.

“You do a great job and are always broadcasting with respect and warmth which is so needed at this sad time with the nation and world mourning this exceptional monarch,” said a fourth.

A fifth said: “A true professional at all times looking well Eamonn.”

“Very dapper. Pitch perfect reporting and coverage from GBNews,” said a sixth viewer.

Eamonn Holmes slams ITV

Eamonn announced last December that he was hosting a new show with GB News. He went on to join the GB News Breakfast show with presenter Isabel Webster.

It seems there’s some bad blood between the presenter and his former employer. As a result, he’s not been shy about making allegations about ITV since leaving.

Eamonn Holmes has bashed ITV in the past (Credit: Splashnews)

Earlier this summer he claimed: “I haven’t been slagging them off. ITV have been telling lies about me. They’ve been telling lies about me. I’m just putting the record straight.

“The point is I did not resign from ITV. ITV resigned from me. And I never received a single explanation once why they wanted rid of me,” The Mirror reported.

Despite his allegations, Eamonn hasn’t totally ruled out returning to ITV in the future

Eamonn explained recently: “It would be too… sensitive. I mean, I spend every day going out on the street and people saying: “Why are you and Ruth not on anymore?'”

Despite his claims, ITV has insisted that they still with the former This Morning star “all of the very best” for the future.

A spokesperson for ITV reportedly told the Mirror: “This isn’t a version of events that we recognise and as we have said before we wish Eamonn all of the very best.”

