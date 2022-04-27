GB News host Eamonn Holmes has sparked hundreds of Ofcom complaints over his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The presenter, 62, sparked an uproar last week when he shared his thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s meeting with the Queen and reports they’re returning for her Platinum Jubilee.

Eamonn took issue with Harry after the Duke of Sussex said he wanted to ensure the Queen was ‘protected’ during his visit.

GB News’ Eamonn came under fire for his remarks about Harry and Meghan (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes on GB News

The presenter said during his breakfast show on April 20: “Got to be photographed, got to be on that balcony, he’s bringing a book out where he’s slagging off Camilla and maybe William and his father.

“Why wouldn’t they just throw him over the balcony and her with him?”

However, his comments didn’t go down well at all with some viewers.

Meghan and Harry became the topic of discussion on Eamonn’s GB News show last week (Credit: Albert Nieboer/DPA/Cover Images)

Royal author Omid Scobie tweeted: “Everyone is entitled to an opinion, especially on an interview made for public consumption.

“But you know what isn’t acceptable? Vile ‘commentary’ that only serves to incite violence and hate.”

Another viewer said: “I hope more people report this to Ofcom—no media person should be able to say such things.”

And it seems people did complain to the TV watchdog as Ofcom confirmed 402 people issued complaints.

According to Metro, it’s not yet clear whether an investigation will be launched.

Eamonn said: “Why wouldn’t they just throw him over the balcony and her with him?” (Credit: GB News)

ED! has contacted reps for GB News for comment.

This isn’t the first time Eamonn has criticised the royal couple recently.

During GB News last week, the star said Harry “isn’t capable of looking after himself” because he “needs people psychologically to reassure him”.

At the time, he added: “He needs people to do his bidding around him, people who just make things happen, fixers, and they’re all around. He is probably quite incapable of lots of things.”

