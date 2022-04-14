The BBC’s Gazza documentary aired last night (April 13), with Piers Morgan quickly coming under fire for historic comments he made about footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Gazza told the story of the gifted footballer, who in his day was the most famous man in Britain.

However, after a a string of public and painful gaffes, Paul’s life began to unravel in spectacular fashion.

And Piers’ verdict on the star was seen as adding fuel to the fire.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan is under fire for his Gazza documentary comments (Credit: Splash News)

What did Piers Morgan say about Gazza?

Piers declined a request to feature in the documentary.

However, he did appear in old footage as a fresh-faced journalist giving his verdict on the troubled footballer.

In one of the documentary’s closing scenes, the former Mirror editor said: “I always love the mythical notion that there’s nothing newspapers like more than to build them up and knock ’em down.

Read more: Piers Morgan Uncensored news: When does the show air and how can I watch it?

“We build them up, they knock themselves down. And if they make the wrong choices then they pay the price of their fame.”

Paul Gascoigne was one of the most gifted footballers of his generation (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to Piers’ comments?

Fans were shocked by the former Good Morning Britain host’s musings.

One said: “Having seen the #Gazza documentary on #bbc and witnessed the horrendous part that @piersmorgan and other newspaper editors played in his mental torment – Piers, have you no shame? Please watch this documentary.”

Another fumed: “I’m amazed any footballer would let you anywhere near them after what you did to Gazza.

“Horrible man, enjoy your fame and fortune while you destroyed others with your horrid 90s tabloid journalism. Don’t you ever feel guilty or ashamed of what you did?”

While a third asked: “Again no empathy from Morgan, no consideration for Gazza’s mental issues. When will Morgan knock himself down?”

The star will always have a special place in fans’ hearts (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Paul Gascoigne?

The former England player was considered one of the best footballing talents in the world throughout the 1990s.

Read more: Why was monster Jimmy Savile buried standing up?

Born in Newcastle, he took the world by storm with his down-to-earth charm and endearing innocence.

But he soon found himself in middle of a media storm amid a destructive relationship with alcohol, as well as his troubled relationship, marriage and subsequent divorce from Sheryl Gascoigne.

Fans were heartbroken watching the first part of the documentary, with many paying tribute to the gifted sportsman.

Despite his demons, the loveable Geordie will always have a special place in their hearts.

Gazza concludes on BBC Two on Wednesday April 20.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of the Gazza documentary.