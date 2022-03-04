Gavin Williamson knighthood burn by GMB’s Kate Garraway leaves viewers in hysterics

Gavin Williamson and his knighthood were the hot topic of conversation on Good Morning Britain today – much to the delight of viewers.

Hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard were joined on the show by deputy PM Dominic Raab.

And, before the interview drew to a close, he was quizzed about the former education secretary’s knighthood.

Kate’s comments – and Raab’s response – left many viewers in hysterics, with fans taking to Twitter to comment on the burn.

What was said about Gavin Williamson and his knighthood on GMB?

Chatting to Raab, Kate asked if he was “looking forward to calling hi Sir”.

The politician replied: “I tend to be on first name terms with everyone in the House of Commons except the boss.”

He added: “But look, I understand what you’re asking, he’s a long-standing MP, he’s been in cabinet for over five years and this is a recognition of that public service.”

Ben then asked if Williamson deserved the honour, to which Raab replied: “Yes, I think in recognition of the service he has given, both in parliament but also in government.

“It’s not out of keeping with honours that have been provided over the years under successive governments.”

Where’s Raab’s knighthood?

Kate wasn’t content to leave it there, though – much to the delight of viewers.

“Why haven’t you got one then?” she asked an awkward-looking Raab.

So why haven’t you got a knighthood then?

“Well, I am still in the cabinet,” he said. “Those decisions are taken by others. It normally happens when someone steps down from cabinet or from government.”

Kate then interjected: “Or fired in fact.”

At this, a stony-faced Raab snapped: “You use your words and I’ll choose mine.”

How did GMB viewers react?

Viewers were full of praise for Kate’s quip to the minister about the knighthood.

One fan of the show said: “Nice one Kate!”

Another added: “Go Kate!”

A third posted a series of tying with laughter emojis and commented: “Absolutely brilliant!”

“Fired! Nice one @kategarraway,” said another.

