Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones hints at more episodes after Christmas special cliffhanger

BBC's Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones has hinted there could be more episodes in the future.

The hit comedy series returned last night for a Christmas special which saw Ruth's character Nessa PROPOSE to Smithy, played by James Corden.

Viewers were shocked by the ending and were begging for a new series to find out what will happen next.

Nessa proposed to Smithy during last night's special (Credit: BBC)

And it seems there could be in the future as Ruth - who wrote previous episodes and this special with James - has said "never say never".

Speaking to The Sun, the actress said: "It is so complicated for me and James to get together to write.

We did make it work but that was after three years of trying to find time.

"I do say never say never, as while we did make it work that was after three years of trying to find time when we could sit down and write it.

"Obviously with the way it ends, there is room for more. It’s a shame we didn’t have more time when we were writing so we could have written more, then have it all ready to go."

Ruth, 53, said it was "such a challenge to get that special filmed".

James plays Smithy (Credit: BBC)

Last night, Ruth and James watched the Christmas special together.

The Late Late Show host James shared a photo of himself and Ruth in front of a Christmas tree to Twitter.

He wrote: "We had to be together to watch it go out tonight! Gavin and Stacey is a show about friendship and family.

"Tonight’s show has been a labour of love from start to finish and we hope you enjoy it. Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing.

"Happy Christmas from us both #GavinandStacey."

Last night's special was the first episode since New Year’s Day in 2010 and saw Gavin, played by Mathew Horne, and Stacey, played by Joanna Page, 10 years on.

In the episode, James' character Smithy introduced his new girlfriend, Sonia.

However, she decided to leave to go to her parents' house earlier than planned while Smithy stayed.

Nessa - who has a son, Neil The Baby, with Smithy - then came out to talk to him as Sonia drove off and viewers were gobsmacked as she got down on one knee and popped the question.

The episode then finished on a cliffhanger leaving fans begging for more.

Viewers are begging for more episodes (Credit: BBC)

One person said on Twitter: "My jaw has finally closed after the #GavinandStacey Christmas special. It was brilliant, same feel good show as always.

"Please @RuthJonesTV and @JKCorden tell me there will be more episodes?!?! #CliffHanger #DontLeaveMeThisWay."

Another wrote: "I can’t believe #GavinandStacey finished like that, there has to be more to come surely? Really enjoyed it but I need more, cmon @JKCorden and Ruth Jones, does Smithy say yes?"

A third tweeted: "There just has to be more #GavinandStacey after that ending!!!!"

