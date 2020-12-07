Gary Barlow’s Night at the Museum divided ITV viewers as it aired last night, with some praising the ‘brilliant’ show and others calling it ‘cringe’.

During the programme, shown on Sunday (December 6) evening, the singer belted out some top tunes at London’s Natural History Museum alongside a raft of stars, including Britain’s Got Talent‘s Alesha Dixon, Rick Astley and Ronan Keating.

A number of stars joined Gary Barlow for his Night at the Museum (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Gary Barlow’s Night at the Museum?

It also featured an ongoing gag in which comedian Jack Whitehall struggled to get to the gig in time, calling Gary throughout the show to let him know where he was.

However, a number of viewers on Twitter had to turn the show off as it made them cringe.

Night at the Museum divided those watching at home (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to Gary Barlow’s ITV show?

Firstly, one said: “#GaryBarlow Turn off your phone? Turn off the telly, more like…”

A second tweeted: “Oh my god, this is so bloody cringe #garybarlow #nightatthemuseum.”

Further, someone said: “Just watched five minutes of @GaryBarlow #GaryBarlowNightAtTheMuseum #garybarlow switched off… what crap @ITV @itvhub @itvpresscentre @ITV.”

Gary played hits at the Natural History Museum (Credit: ITV)

“Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t possibly get any worse,” complained a fourth.

Someone else said: “I like #GaryBarlow , but this #GaryBarlowNightAtTheMuseum is a bit cheesy.. just get on with it fella and cut the cheesyness.”

A sixth likewise put: “Christ that Gary Barlow prog is cringe central. Cheerio Gary Barlow’s Night at the Museum.”

ITV viewers hail ‘lovely’ Night at the Museum

However, others loved the show.

“2020 just got that little bit better,” said one fan.

Another tweeted: “What a lovely hour of #music from @GaryBarlow , makes you realise how therapeutic a good sing-a-long is, thank you Gary Barlow.”

Makes you realise how therapeutic a good sing-a-long is.

Someone else wrote: “Well that really was incredible @GaryBarlow, thoroughly enjoyed that, shame it wasn’t for longer but definitely brought some cheer to this house for sure.”

“@GaryBarlow wow!” one viewer gushed. “Bloody brilliant! #GaryBarlowNightAtTheMuseum just makes me want to go on tour!”

