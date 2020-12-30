Gary Barlow came in for some teasing from Lorraine viewers as they marvelled at his ‘lockdown hair’.

Today’s episode (Wednesday December 30) of the ITV daytime show featured highlights from guests in 2020.

Also included on the show were chats with Kate Garraway, Phillip Schofield and Captain Tom Moore.

But a chat with Take That star Gary really captured viewers’ attention, again. One person on social media even admitted to their jaw dropping at the sight of Gary’s hairstyle!

How fans might expect the hair of Gary Barlow to look (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase: ‘Smug’ contestant criticised for ‘rolling eyes’ at team

The singer-songwriter already looked slightly unfamiliar in wearing thick specs.

And a cute dog he was handling on his lap as he spoke from his home also proved diverting.

Is Gary Barlow hanging upside down and they’ve just flipped the screen?

How Lorraine viewers reacted to Gary Barlow’s hair

But it was Gary’s tall hair – tinged light in places on the quiff and cut short on the sides – that really occupied people watching at home.

Reacting to tweets about the dog, one social media user joked: “Never mind what Gary Barlow is holding, what’s that on his head!? #lorraine.”

How Gary Barlow’s hair actually looked on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Lucas’ son in EastEnders? What happened to Jordan Johnson?

Another person teased: “Sort out the ‘I wanna be young again’ hairstyle Gary #lorraine.”

And a third person compared Gary’s bouffant style to a cereal packaging character.

“Why does Gary Barlow look like Professor Weeto? #lorraine,” they joked.

Gary’s quiff also divided supporters on the first occasion the chat was broadcast.

It seems the segment first aired on ITV in the middle of November.

At the time, one fan gushed: “Loving Gary Barlow’s lockdown hair!”

Lorraine seemed amused about something (Credit: ITV Hub)

But another cheeky observer quipped they couldn’t tell which way up Gary was supposed to be.

They tweeted: “Is Gary Barlow hanging upside down and they’ve just flipped the screen? Or has he actually intentionally done his hair like that? #lorraine.”

And someone else posted a gag on Facebook suggesting that lockdown had been tough on Gary… but he had still come out with a trendier haircut than ever before.

“Jaw dropped. Gary’s never looked so on trend! Or has he just been finding lockdown really, really hard? Bit ridiculous, but also hilarious!” the user posted.

Recent posts on Instagram suggest Gary’s floppier stylings have now been replaced with a shorter, but still combed-back, look.

Lorraine airs on ITV on weekdays from 9am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.