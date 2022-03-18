BBC Breakfast viewers cruelly mock Gary Barlow’s appearance as show’s hit by technical blunder

BBC Breakfast viewers cruelly mocked Gary Barlow as his appearance on the show was hit with a technical blunder.

Gary was meant to perform on the show, but technical difficulties meant that he couldn’t – and some viewers were over the moon!

The Take That star was on the show today (Credit: BBC)

Gary Barlow’s technical blunder on BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt welcomed Take That star Gary onto the show this morning to talk about his new West End show.

The 51-year-old was also hoping to give a performance on the mini keyboard he’d bought with him.

However, the possibility of doing so went out the window when it emerged that his keyboard wasn’t working!

Charlie introduced Gary before saying: “You’ve brought your little keyboard with you but the sad thing is…”

“It doesn’t work!” Gary laughed.

Naga then revealed that Charlie had tried to plug his laptop charger into it, but to no avail.

“You need to be careful where you put that thing. It might not bring everything to life,” Gary joked.

Gary then revealed that the keyboard was his entry into music. He received it for Christmas aged 11 – the day “it all began”.

“The feeling I had when I first played this never left actually.”

Gary’s mini keyboard wasn’t working! (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to the technical blunder?

If Gary was expecting viewers to be disappointed by the news that he wasn’t going to be able to give a performance, he was sadly mistaken.

Some cruel viewers seemed to be happy that Gary couldn’t give a performance!

“War in Europe raging, cost of living crisis escalating, UK employment rights going down the pan… I know, let’s have Gary Barlow in the studio, see how many people we can tip over the edge. Thank christ his little organ was broken,” one cynical viewer tweeted.

“There is a God. Gary Barlow couldn’t sing. Thank you,” another wrote.

“Phew what a relief that [bleep] keyboard didn’t work,” a third tweeted.

“Gary Barlow has brought his Bontempi with him. God help us all,” another said.

Others were just happy to see Gary on the TV.

“Gary Barlow always comes across as such a gentleman and an all-round nice chap. I love his music and his creativity,” one viewer said.

“Gary Barlow, still got it…beautiful man,” another tweeted.

Gary spoke about his new tour too (Credit: BBC)

What else did Gary Barlow talk about on Breakfast?

Aside from the technical issues with his keyboard, the rest of Gary’s interview on BBC Breakfast went without a hitch.

He was on to talk about his new West End show – A Different Stage.

The new show will see Gary narrate the journey of his life and feature music from his extensive discography.

Gary explained that he wanted to do the show to fill in the gap between tours, as he used to really enjoy gigging every night of the week when he was younger.

Towards the end of the interview, Charlie once more expressed disappointment that Gary hadn’t been able to give them a performance with his keyboard.

“I’m so disappointed we didn’t have the correct charger for your keyboard,” he added.

“Next time, next time. No one said bring the charger,” Gary replied.

