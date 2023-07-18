Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on real reason she didn’t wear a bra

Green-fingered goddess and Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock once revealed the real reason she ditched the bra during her telly days.

The 56-year-old star shot to fame in the early 1990s on the hit gardening makeover show Ground Force. And it didn’t take long for her to become a household name – thanks to her letting the girls hang free as she refused to wear a bra.

But despite all the attention and uproar, there’s a reason as to why Charlie decided to bare all in front of the nation and not wear a bra…

Charlie shot to fame over 20 years ago (Credit: BBC)

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on why she never wore a bra

Charlie quickly became famous for ditching the bra on the small screen.

In a resurfaced interview, she spoke out about her famous assets and revealed the real reason she never wore a bra while on-screen. According to The Mirror, she said: “I am bored with people talking about my boobs. It was funny at first but it just keeps going round and round and round again.”

The interviewer then told her she could combat the attention if she started wearing a bra. Charlie replied: “I have worn a bra on Ground Force lots of times and people haven’t noticed.” She added: “If I’m doing physical work they do ride up.”

When asked about getting a bra that doesn’t ride up, Charlie fired back: “Then you’re into sports bras. And they’re incredibly tight.”

Charlie became famous for ditching the bra (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Dimmock rules out Ground Force return

Despite shooting to fame back in the day on Ground Force, Charlie once revealed the real reason she won’t return to the show.

In a 2014 interview, she said: “It’s all about baking these days on TV. But if they did bring back Ground Force it wouldn’t be with me and Tommy doing it. We’re all too old!” She said: “I’m well into my forties. And if you could see me now, my hair is in a tight bunch and I’m out in the garden doing compost. The whole sex symbol thing was a bit silly really.”

