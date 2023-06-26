Garden Rescue viewers unimpressed with ’embarrassing’ makeover: ‘What a waste of money’

Garden Rescue viewers have slammed one of the makeovers on the BBC show as “embarrassing” and a “waste of money” after Charlie Dimmock and Lee Burkhill redesigned Elaine and Paul from Mickleover’s garden.

With a budget of £3,000, Elaine and Paul tasked the Garden Rescue team with creating a garden which mixed their love of rock and roll with Elaine’s soft spot for fairies. Elaine and Paul’s home was filled with 1950s-themed decor, with the interiors, their music and their clothes all reflecting the style. While Elaine and Paul themselves appeared pleased with the makeover, viewers didn’t seem to agree.

Elaine and Paul loved the garden’s makeover (Credit: BBC)

Garden Rescue team were tasked with ‘rock-and-roll fairy garden’

Elaine broke down in tears at the sight of her garden, although they appeared to be tears of happiness! Elaine and Paul got a new patio which led onto a 1950’s inspired checkerboard tiled dancefloor, with a “car inspired” water feature which had car exhausts sticking out of it. In the grass area, the garden was decorated with plenty of fairy elements.

Charlie Dimmock defined it as a “really fun garden”, although it was Chris Hull’s design that the couple went with. Elaine and Paul said the garden was “absolutely stunning and unbelievable”. The pair said they were “proud” of the garden and happy to have a place for guests to visit, but many viewers seemed to disagree.

Garden Rescue viewers were unimpressed with the garden’s transformation (Credit: BBC)

‘I’d be embarrassed to put my name to that!’: BBC viewers slam the makeover

While Elaine and Paul may have been happy with their new garden, plenty of viewers were upset on their behalf. One viewer wrote: “£3000 for that?! Two huge exhausts sticking out of a water feature. The new turf looked awful, with gaps where it all joined. Poor workmanship!”

Wow, what a waste of money.

A second viewer also agreed: “I’d be embarrassed to put my name to that! They didn’t even hose the patio.” Another person said the same: “The exhaust water feature looked so cheap as well. Just awful.” Another BBC viewer complained: “Wow, what a waste of money.”

Read more: Charlie Dimmock’s comments about her weight are just what women need to hear

So, did you agree with these viewers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.