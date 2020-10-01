Game of Talents is a brand new celebrity game show coming to ITV.

Thames, the company producing the programme, is promising it will get a lot of laughs with its mix of performances and game play.

But what do we know about Game of Talents so far? Read on to find out more.

Game of Talents, a new show coming to ITV, has already proven a hit with its Spanish version (Credit: Fremantle)

What happens in ITV’s Game of Talents?

The show will see contestants team up with a celebrity guest. Together, they will try to uncover the secret talents of members of the public.

They will be playing for a big money prize as they work to discover the surprising and bizarre secret talents of eight performers. The performers will range from opera singers and weightlifters to acrobats and fire eaters.

Contestants will have nothing to go on apart from the performers’ appearances and a number of intriguing clues along the way. It will be a combination of talent competition and game show.

The Spanish version of Game of Talents is entering its third series (Credit: Fremantle / Mediaset España YouTube)

How many episodes will Game of Talents be, and when does it start?

Game of Talents will air across seven 60-minute episodes.

It is due to start on ITV in 2021.

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames, which is part of TV content firm Fremantle, called it a “winning format”.

This programme offers a different and hilarious take on the talent show.

She said: “Game of Talents is a winning format and we can’t wait to bring it – along with lots of laughs, surprises and fun – to a UK audience.

“The show has a unique combination of performances mixed with game play that will entertain families ranging from young and old and everyone in between.”

Game of Talents will be part game show, part talent competition (Credit: Fremantle / Mediaset España YouTube)

What has ITV said about Game of Talents?

The Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, commented: “This programme offers a different and hilarious take on the talent show.

“We can’t wait to bring it to our viewers in 2021.”

The show will be executive produced by Ashley Whitehouse for Thames. It was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, and Commissioning Editor, Entertainment Kevin O’Brien.

Fremantle devised the format, which has already proven a success in Spain. There, it is currently entering its third series.

