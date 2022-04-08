Future Food Stars viewers issued the same complaint about Gordon Ramsay after episode two last night (Thursday, April 7).

Fans of the show accused the 55-year-old of ‘showing off for the sake of it’ after he filleted a fish while blindfolded!

Future Food Stars last night

Last night saw the second episode of Future Food Stars air on BBC One.

Yesterday’s edition of the show saw Gordon challenge the remaining 11 contestants to learn traditional salmon smoking techniques.

After that, the 55-year-old challenged his contestants to create a feast in the forest. This meant that they had to forage for ingredients and cook on open fires.

During the first part of the show, Gordon showed the contestants how to fillet a fish, but with a twist.

Gordon decided to do the whole thing blindfolded, much to the shock and delight of the contestants.

However, not everyone was as impressed.

Some viewers of the show accused Gordon of simply “showing off” by filleting the fish while blindfolded.

“There was no point to the blindfold. Showing off for the sake of it,” one viewer said.

“Wait, aren’t they supposed to be blindfolded for this task? Or was Gordon just showing off? Lord,” another tweeted.

“Too much of this show is @GordonRamsay showing off. Would like more of their business,” a third wrote.

“Not Gordon showing off by filleting a fish with a blindfold! I can do the same pls,” another laughed.

Gordon Ramsay new show

Last week, viewers were divided over Future Food Stars – and it doesn’t seem as though much has changed.

Some viewers were really enjoying Gordon’s new BBC show.

“Loving the new show @GordonRamsay #FutureFoodStars,” one viewer said.

“My new guilty pleasure #FutureFoodStars,” another tweeted.

“Ok two episodes in and I love it,” a third wrote.

Others weren’t so much. “This is truly awful television,” one viewer said.

“So this programme follows The Apprentice model. Set a bunch of vapid idiots up to fail and then film it for entertainment. Was hoping for better than this lazy old crap,” another wrote.

“What a load of [bleep] just wasted an hour watching that crap , just a rip-off of The Apprentice, totally garbage,” a third ranted.

Future Food Stars continues on Thursday, April 14 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

