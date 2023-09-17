Furious Strictly fans demand justice after popular pro is left without a partner AGAIN

Furious Strictly Come Dancing fans are demanding justice for a popular professional after he was left without a partner again. Pro Neil Jones failed to be selected to dance with a celebrity contestant this year.

Neil has been part of the Strictly cast for nearly ten years. He joined as a professional in 2014.

Neil Jones has been left without a Strictly partner once again and fans are furious (Credit: Splash)

However despite him being a part of every series since then, and appearing on the show’s live arena tours he has rarely had a celebrity partner. In fact he has had just two celeb partners.

It wasn’t until 2019 when he landed his first coupling. Then he was partnered up with former England lioness and TV host Alex Scott.

Two years later he teamed up with EastEnders star Nina Wadia, but was out first. Since then Neil has failed to land another spot on the front teaM.

Strictly star Neil Jones fails to land celeb partner again

Former professional James Jordan has publicly questioned the decision but there has been no response from Strictly. However last night’s launch show revealed Neil had yet again failed to get a partner.

And it is safe to say fans are furious. They have lashed out at the show for the brutal snub.

“What does Neil have to do to get a partner?” one fan raged. “Robbed us again of seeing one of the best male pro dancers and choreographers.”

A second said: “What does Neil have to do to get a partner?! Flaming Nora!”

Fans wanted Neil teamed up with Angela Rippon on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

A third ranted: “Very miffed that Neil hasn’t got a partner again.” Another said: “Justice for Neil! #Strictly”

However while fans are furious, it seems Neil is fine with it. The dancer opened up about his feelings on the snub earlier this week.

He told Radio Times: “I would honestly say to you, I love when I have a partner, and I love when I don’t have a partner. When you don’t have a partner, a lot of people think you just sit at home.

“But you really don’t. On Strictly, they make sure you’ve got plenty to do. We’re doing group numbers and music acts, we help out other pros.”

