Frustrated Comic Relief viewers all make same complaint about the end of last night’s fundraiser

Viewers of Comic Relief were left frustrated last night when the fundraising extravaganza came to an end.

The night of comedy and music to raise money for those in poverty both at home and abroad aired last night.

The evening of entertainment was hosted by Zoe Ball, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett. It featured many celebrities also doing their bit.

However, fans watching at home were left frustrated when the show ended abruptly at 10pm.

This was the live total at 10pm on Friday night (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to the end of Comic Relief

The Red Nose Day celebrations shared a live total – which had reached over £31million. The last hour was then clips of sketches from over the years.

Fans were not happy when they had waited up to get a final total and it never came.

“That’s how Comic Relief ends now? With a series of old clips, no final total and a whimper? How times change,” sighed one.

“Stayed up to see the total at the end… and no total!? Comic Relief what’s going on?” asked a second.

A third wrote: “I miss the nights when Comic Relief, and Children in Need to that matter, used to have all night telethons that began at 7pm and often ran right through until 2am. Three hours is not good enough anymore!”

Someone else added: “I remember when Comic Relief used to go on till 2am.”

“I miss the vague sense of anarchy that always accompanied Comic Relief at one o’clock in the morning. Finishing the live show abruptly at 10 and then having a couple of prerecorded programmes just feels wrong,” said one more

“…Is that it?” asked another, simply.

David Tennant took Lenny Henry’s place (Credit: BBC)

How much did Comic Relief raise in 2023?

This year’s fundraising efforts will go towards supporting people with the cost of living crisis, food poverty, homelessness and mental health services.

In the end over £34million was raised for the charity.

It was the first year ever that co-founder Sir Lenny Henry did not take part in hosting duties. He did appear in a pre-recorded appeal at the start of the show.

He then regenerated into Doctor Who star David Tennant who revealed: “For the first time in Comic Relief’s history, we are flying without our captain, Sir Lenny Henry.”

Claudia and Dawn – as Claudia! – on Comic Relief (Credit: BBC)

What happened on the night?

Sketches included a Traitors parady featuring Dawn French dressed as Claudia Winkleman. Jennifer Saunders, Stephen Merchant, Rosie Jones, Ewan McGregor and Mary Berry also starred in the sketch.

Elsewhere, Kylie Minogue was in a Ghosts special.

And Graham Norton, Lulu and Sam Ryder auditioned huge-name stars for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Read more: BBC TV Licence fees to soar as payers face end of two-year freeze

What did you think of Comic Relief this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.