Friday Night Dinner fans were moved to tears as late star Paul Ritter made his final TV appearance.

The actor died in April at the age of 54, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Before he died he took part in Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years and a Lovely Bit of Squirrel, a documentary celebrating a decade of the comedy.

As the show opened, Paul’s co-star Tamsin Greig explained that her on-screen husband had been unwell when it was filmed.

The special celebrates the show’s legacy (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies of brain tumour aged 54

“To be honest – don’t tell the producers this – but I did try and persuade him not to do the interview,” she said.

“But it is testament to Paul’s courage, generosity and dignity, and complete lack of vanity, that he wanted to participate.”

She added: “I know Paul would want us to all sit back, laugh and enjoy this celebration of the FND universe and say, as we do, in his memory… shalom.”

I know Paul would want us to all sit back, laugh and enjoy this celebration of the FND universe and say, as we do, in his memory… shalom.

Paul called Martin a ‘great career gift’

Later, Paul shared his thoughts on why people had taken to his character Martin.

He said the character was a “great career gift”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @fridaynightdinnertv

“There’s something about him that reminds them of their half-dressed dad, possibly with a hanky over his head and Eric Morecambe specs,” he said.

“I’d be nothing without him.”

Friday Night Dinner fans wowed by actor’s courage

Viewers with impressed with Paul’s courage and many went online to pay tribute.

“Heartbroken seeing Paul Ritter so unwell. I’m in tears. What an absolute legend, a truly special man,” one fan posted on Twitter.

“In tears at that Friday Night Dinner doc, it’s a measure of the type of man Paul Ritter was that he did that interview when he was obviously very sick,” said one person.

Read more: Paul Ritter death: How did he become famous and what has he starred in?

Another posted: “Incredibly emotional watching the #FridayNightDinner special. So brave of the peerless Paul Ritter to take part when he was so ill but a lovely look behind the front door of a wonderful programme.”

One tweeted: “So heartbroken to see Paul Ritter in his last interview scene. Seeing him like that is just sad.”

Paul Ritter was a big hit on Friday Night Dinner (Credit: YouTube)

“Just started watching the #FridayNightDinner celebration. The intro by Tamsin Greig already has me in tears,” said another.

One added: “Tears tonight for the amazing Paul Ritter.”

Friday Night Dinner – which also stars Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal started in 2011 and follows the Goodman family as they get together for a weekly meal.