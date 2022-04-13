Freeze the Fear fans all make the same joke as Holly Willoughby’s new BBC show airs

Freeze the Fear fans had similar reactions as they watched the new BBC One show fronted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack.

Many watching at home couldn’t help but make the same joke about the icy dips featured in the first episode.

Professor Green, Owain Wyn Evans and Patrice Evra were among the celebrities who tested themselves with plunges into freezing water.

But viewers couldn’t help likening their hardy feats to bath time after recent and ongoing energy price hikes.

Freeze the Fear hosts Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby were dressed appropriately for the cold conditions (Credit: BBC)

Freeze the Fear on BBC One: How did viewers react?

Viewers of Freeze the Fear made frequent comparisons on social media between the cost of living crisis and bathing in cold water.

“We will all be taking cold showers soon with the price of fuel #FreezeTheFear,” said one Twitter user.

Another joked: “Everyone with these fuel prices is an extreme cold specialist #FreezeTheFear.”

And a third pondered: “What’s the point of this show? To help people cope with the energy crisis?”

Professor Green takes an icy dip (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Freeze the Fear gags

Other Twitter users joked the programme is propaganda to manipulate Brits into using less energy… or get used to living without hot water.

“Look how wonderful it is to be cold!” one Twitter user exclaimed in mock joy.

We will all be taking cold showers soon with the price of fuel #FreezeTheFear.

“Is this a Government-sponsored information show to get us to turn that central heating off?”

Patrice Evra in the sub-zero water for Freeze the Fear (Credit: BBC)

Another tweeted the darkly humorous take: “Has this been commissioned by the Government to show you can endure the cold because you can’t afford to put the heating on? #FreezeTheFear #CostOfLivingCrisis.”

Thanks to the energy prices cold water is all I’m getting anyway! 😬 #FreezeTheFear #WimHof pic.twitter.com/ikfaCbFeRz — ComedyJo (@_ComedyJo) April 12, 2022

And yet another Twitter user echoed those thoughts: “Are the BBC getting us ready for crippling energy bills with Freeze the Fear so we can survive do you think?”

Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack applaud Owain Wyn Evans (Credit: BBC)

Where is Freeze the Fear filmed?

The six-part series was filmed in Northern Italy.

Celebrity challenges were based in the Italian mountains.

Wim reflected on the location: “It was a beautiful setting in the middle of the mountains in Italy, with the snow, valleys and frozen waterfalls.

“But I want people to know that the dramatic challenges on screen also relate to people sitting in their living rooms and the challenges we all face in our daily lives.”

Wim Hof tests celebrities physically and mentally with the Freeze the Fear challenges (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is in the Freeze the Fear cast?

Alongside Professor Green, Owain Wyn Evans and Patrice Evra, five other celebrities are also taking part.

They are sports presenter Gabby Logan, EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, Strictly pro Dianne Buswell, TV presenter Chelcee Grimes and singer Alfie Boe.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof next airs on BBC One on Tuesday April 19 at 9pm.

