Freddie Flintoff of Top Gear fame’s accident was “more serious” than first thought, celeb pal Piers Morgan has revealed.

His worrying update comes after the BBC hit back over “health and safety” concerns.

Freddie was involved in a crash earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

Freddie Flintoff injured in Top Gear accident

On Tuesday (December 13), it was reported that Freddie had been involved in an accident while filming Top Gear.

The former cricketer was reportedly airlifted to hospital after crashing his car while filming on the Top Gear test track.

Following the accident, the BBC released a statement confirming that Freddie’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The broadcaster also revealed that the crash hadn’t taken place at high speed.

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” a spokesperson said.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

A source spoke to The Sun about the accident too.

“He was driving on the track as normal. He wasn’t going at high speeds – it was just an accident that could happen to anyone,” they said.

Freddie’s injuries are reportedly worse than first feared (Credit: BBC)

More revealed about Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff’s accident

Last night (December 14), Piers, a friend of Freddie‘s, gave an update on how the star is doing post-accident.

Speaking on TalkSPORT radio, he said: “I’m told it was a pretty serious crash and that Freddie’s going to be okay, but it might be a little bit more serious than first appreciated.

“I’m told he’s going to be okay which is great news, but I’m also told it was a pretty nasty bang and that he’s had surgery and is recovering now and we’ll have to wait and see.”

He then continued, saying: “I’ve been in contact with them privately, but I just want to wish him and his family, Rachel his wife, all the very best and I think we’re all just keeping our fingers crossed that the big man comes through alright.”

Freddie is on the mend (Credit: BBC)

BBC hits back

Since the crash, the BBC has spoken out again.

In another statement, a spokesperson reiterated that all health and safety procedures were followed prior to the crash.

“Our primary concern is and has been for the welfare of Freddie – as well as the Top Gear team,” a spokesperson said.

“All health and safety procedures were followed on site and the incident is now being fully investigated, in line with standard policy and practice.”

Yesterday also saw Freddie’s son break his silence.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Corey Flintoff, 16, said: “He’s okay. I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive.

“It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be okay.”

Read more: Freddie Flintoff taken to hospital following Top Gear accident as Piers Morgan leads support

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.