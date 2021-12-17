Fred Sirieix on Strictly Come DAncing
TV

Fred Sirieix left ‘bleeding and vomiting’ after rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Pain and soreness- anything goes in show business!

By Entertainment Daily

Known for being a smooth-talking and composed, First Dates host Fred Sirieix said he struggled during training for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special and was “bleeding and vomiting”.

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning, Fred detailed his training for the show and how his body was coping.

He powered through training even wearing a turkey costume despite feeling ill and extremely tired.

Fred Sirieix on Strictly Come Dancing
Fred spoke on This Morning about his show First Dates and his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special (Credit: ITV)

What did Fred Sirieix say about the Strictly Come Dancing training?

Speaking on This Morning, he said: “I got a call about four weeks ago asking if I wanted to take part in the Christmas special and I got scared because I can’t dance.”

He added: “Another thing is about confidence. I’m a confident guy though, that’s why I did it.”

Fred went through three weeks of intense training with parter Dianne Buswell and explained how difficult it was for him.

He said: “Firstly we trained for more than four hours, my feet were bleeding, I went home and I was vomiting everywhere!”

Fred Sirieix on Strictly Come Dancing
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond are shocked to hear what Fred endured during his training (Credit: ITV)

Alison and  Dermot were unsurprisingly shocked to hear this, gasping in disbelief before Fred said: “My body couldn’t take it, I lost 3 kilos in total, but now I’m back to my fighting weight!”

Alison suggested whether the costume was the problem.

She asked: “Was it the fact you were a turkey though and you were sweating inside?”

Fred Sirieix on Strictly Come Dancing
Fred dressed as a turkey with partner Dianne Buswell for the Christmas Special (Credit: BBC)

Fred responded: “No! I was sweating before. I was sweating like I was representing France in the Olympics and I had finally got my opportunity!”

When is the Strictly Christmas Special?

Fred is set to dance alongside a string of other celebrities on Christmas Day, including Anne-Marie, who is partnered with Graziano Di Prima, presenter Jay Blades who is with Luba Mushtuk and ex Bake Off presenter, Mel Giedroyc with Neil Jones.

Fred seems to be taking the role very seriously in all aspects of his life. He was seen earlier this month in the back of a taxi sporting bright red hair, matching his partner Dianne.

The dedication to his role is clear from falling ill during his training to changing his style.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021 airs on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to seeing Fred dance this Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Loose Women viewers were divided after Frankie, Coleen and Brenda sung a festive tune
Loose Women viewers divided as Frankie Bridge, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards perform festive number
AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington pull out of Strictly final
Strictly Come Dancing final ‘expected to be shorter’ following AJ Odudu exit
prince andrew in security breach
Woman hits Prince Andrew’s car window during ‘royal security breach’
Jane mcdonald
Jane McDonald branded a ‘legend’ as she’s replaced by Susan Calman on Cruising With
Strictly AJ Odudu demand Rhys and Nancy be reinstated for the final
Strictly fans call for Rhys and Nancy to be reinstated or final won’t be a ‘real’ competition
first dates fred
First Dates star Fred Sirieix rallies round as Merlin Griffiths shares devastating news