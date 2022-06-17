Celebrity Gogglebox star Fred Sirieix sends pulses racing with scorching topless selfie

Fred Sirieix of Celebrity Gogglebox fame sent pulses racing with a topless selfie this morning (Friday, June 17).

The French star uploaded the snap to his Twitter today, and his fans were quick to gush over it.

It’s tough to keep up with the kids! 👊🏻☀️😎 pic.twitter.com/ggC8Z9vWrN — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) June 17, 2022

Gogglebox star Fred Sirieix’s racy selfie

Earlier today, Fred took to Twitter to share a racy picture with his fans.

In the snap to his 219.5k followers, Fred gives them a glimpse at his toned body.

Read more: First Dates star Fred Sirieix issues update on co-star Merlin Griffiths amid cancer battle

In the photo, the 50-year-old First Dates star can be seen topless, whilst enjoying the sun.

“It’s tough to keep up with the kids!” he tweeted alongside the picture.

Naturally, the post sent many of his followers wild.

Fred’s followers were loving the snap (Credit: YouTube)

Fred’s followers gush over his new snap

Plenty of Fred’s followers quickly took to the replies to his tweet.

Looking very well Freddie, pass on your exercise plan.

“Think they need to keep up with you Fred,” one of his followers wrote.

“Oooooo-errrr Mr looking good petal,” another said.

“Looking very well Freddie, pass on your exercise plan,” a third commented.

“What a unit! You certainly haven’t been eating classic French cuisine have you!” another wrote.

Fred has joined the show for the new series (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix joins Celebrity Gogglebox

The Frenchman’s sexy selfie came not long after it was announced that he was going to be joining Celebrity Gogglebox.

Fred’s fiancée Fruitcake has signed up too.

Fred is very private about his relationship, therefore having Fruitcake on the show will give viewers a chance to get to know her more.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

As a result, speaking to the Sun, Fred said that he was “delighted to be joining the Celebrity Goggleboxers.”

He then continued, saying: “It’s going to be very surreal being on the show having been critiqued a number of times in the regular series!

“I am looking forward to the public getting to meet the wonderful Fruitcake too.”

Celebrity Gogglebox is on Channel 4 tonight (June 17) at 9pm.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.