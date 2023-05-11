Fred Sirieix announces huge First Dates shake-up ahead of show’s 10th anniversary

First Dates will celebrate 10 years on air this June, and host Fred Sirieix has announced some major changes to the Channel 4 show ahead of the big anniversary.

First Dates was filmed in London when it began in 2013, before filming moved to Manchester in 2021. Fred Sirieix has now confirmed the show will once again move restaurants and cities for the 10th anniversary.

Maître d’ Fred Sirieix has confirmed some big changes for First Dates (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates is getting a new restaurant, a new city and new staff

Fred told The Sun that some major changes are underway for First Dates. While he didn’t give too many details away, he teased that First Dates is moving to a new city. He revealed: “I can’t tell you too much but it’s a different restaurant and a different city in the UK. I love this city by the way.” While we’ll have to guess what city First Dates is moving too, Fred did tease that it’s “a very exciting and rebellious city”.

It’s the 10-year anniversary series so it’s a bit more of the same, but with a slight twist.

And the new move will come with new staff! While Fred didn’t reveal if any First Dates favourites such as bartender Merlin or waitress CiCi are leaving, he did confirm we’ll see some new staff members. He teased: “We are interviewing new staff at the moment. It’s the 10-year anniversary series so it’s a bit more of the same, but with a slight twist.”

Fred teased the new series is “very exciting” and we’ll “just have to wait and see”.

First Dates will move cities in the new series (Credit: Channel 4)

When will the new series air on Channel 4?

Series 20 of First Dates began on Channel 4 in April, so it might be a while before we see the new series of the show. The Channel 4 programme originally aired on June 20 2013, so if the channel aims for the exact anniversary of the show, we won’t have a long wait ahead!

Watch this space for a confirmed update on when the new series of First Dates returns. Until then, a new series of Teen First Dates is also reportedly set to return later this year…

Read more: First Dates star Laura Tott announces she’s pregnant with first child: ‘Our best adventure next’

Are you a fan of First Dates? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.