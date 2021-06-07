Fred and Rose West: The Search For Victims is on Channel 5 tonight (Monday June 7) and ahead of the two-part documentary her ex-lawyer says that dementia could make her reveal all about the heinous murders she committed.

Rose West murdered at least 12 people between 1967 and 1987 with her late husband Fred.

And, despite being behind bars since 1995 since she was convicted of 10 of the murders, she has never confessed or revealed any details of the killings.

Rose West at the time of her arrest (Credit: Channel 5)

Could Rose West – wife of Fred – confess all soon?

Ex-defence lawyer Leo Goatley said to the Daily Express newspaper that there have always been two sides to the 67-year-old.

“There was a nice Rose and a bad Rose,” he said.

“Bad Rose is a wicked demon with uncontrollable rage and viciousness. Now she’s this sweet lady who likes to sew and cook and be friendly to others.

Read more: Fred West documentary and podcast recommendations: the best and where to find them

“But if she lives long enough, and she gets dementia, her disinhibition may lead to her being open to all these memories.”

Mr Goatley thinks that her worsening dementia may cause her to reveal all as she has always been “coy” and “sheepish” ever since bodies were discovered.

He also added that the memories “are there”.

Leo says there were two sides to Rose West (Credit: ITV)

Who were some of the couple’s victims?

Rose and Fred West were one of the most notorious, sadistic and prolific serial killer duos in British history.

In a 20-year period, they lured at least 12 young women to houses in Gloucester and proceeded to rape and torture them.

They buried bodies in fields in nearby villages, and beneath the cellars of houses in Midland Road and then infamously, in Cromwell Street.

Their victims included 18-year-old Anna McFall, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

And, while Fred was serving a prison sentence, Rose murdered Fred’s step-daughter, Charmaine. She was only eight years old.

Almost two decades later, the couple murdered their eldest daughter, Heather, aged 16.

The couple killed at least 12 women (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened at Cromwell Street?

Excavation of 25 Cromwell Street began in 1994 during an investigation into Heather’s disappearance.

What police found buried under the cellar and in the garden made headline news around the world.

Read more: Rose West: Where are her and Fred West’s surviving children now?

When a thigh bone was found, Fred – who was being help d in custody – admitted that there were more bodies at the property.

The house was demolished, and Fred took his own life in custody.

Fred and Rose West: The Search For Victims is on tonight (Monday June 7) at 9pm on Channel 5