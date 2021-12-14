Frankie Bridge has responded to comments about her appearance during her time on I’m A Celebrity.

Fans of the show were convinced that Frankie had been applying make-up and styling her hair while she was in the castle.

However, Frankie has now revealed that that wasn’t the case, and she had to go all-natural during her time in the castle.

Fans of the show were convinced Frankie was wearing make-up during her time on the show (Credit: ITV)

What did Frankie Bridge say about her beauty regime in the castle?

The 32-year-old singer and Loose Women panellist revealed in an interview that a diet of rice and beans helped her stay looking glamourous during her time in the castle.

Chatting to the MailOnline, Frankie spoke about her beauty regime while on the show.

The star revealed that she didn’t actually style her hair in Gwyrch Castle. In fact, she said that she wasn’t allowed a hairbrush on the show.

So, despite being able to wash her hair, she had no way of styling it. In fact, Frankie insisted that her hair just dries naturally straight – lucky girl!

However, she did reveal a trick she made use of to keep her eyebrows looking good!

“I would put soap on my toothbrush and brush my eyebrows – that was my trick!” she said.

“Before the castle, I had my eyebrows laminated and tattooed. I don’t wear make-up on my days off but I always do my eyebrows, so it was my biggest thing when I went in there.”

Frankie said that the only make-up she was allowed in the castle was lip balm (Credit: ITV)

What else did the star say about her appearance on the show?

Frankie then admitted to having some “bad skin days” during her stint in the Welsh castle.

“But you’re not eating sugar, caffeine – every year I look at the contestants and think their skin looks amazing,” she said.

Frankie then addressed fan accusations that she was wearing make-up in the castle.

She said she wasn’t wearing any as producers were really strict with what they allowed celebrities to take into camp.

“We only managed to get lip balm because everyone’s lips were so sore, but we had to beg and say: ‘Please, please, can we have some lip balm,'” she divulged.

Frankie said that wearing all her layers didn’t help her keep warm, especially during trials (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

What else did Frankie say about her time on I’m A Celebrity?

Elsewhere in the interview, Frankie spoke about some of the less-than-glamourous elements of living in the castle.

She told the publication that she only had four pairs of pants on the show to begin with. Frankie then admitted to having worn the same knickers two days in a row at one point.

She also spoke about how cold it was in the Welsh castle. Frankie said that she wore multiple layers every day and was still cold, something that was made even worse during trials.

However, despite her tough time on the show, Frankie ended up finishing in third place.

Coronation Street stalwart Simon Gregson finished second, and Emmerdale star Danny Miller was crowned the winner.

Despite not winning, Frankie lasted longer on the show than her husband had. Frankie’s husband, ex-footballer Wayne Bridge, finished fifth in the 2016 series.

