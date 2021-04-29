Frank of Ireland continues on Channel 4 this week (Thursday April 29 2021) starring brothers Domhnall and Brian Gleeson – but what have they been in before?

Who is their famous dad and who does he play in the comedy series?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Domhnall Gleeson portrays Doofus, opposite Brian Gleeson’s Frank (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Frank of Ireland on C4: Normal People star Sarah Greene leads the cast of famous faces!

Who is Domhnall Gleeson?

Domhnall Gleeson plays Doofus in Frank of Ireland on Channel 4.

Film fans will recognise Domhnall, 37, from his many film roles including Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise (he was savaged by a werewolf).

He got scalped by Tom Hardy as Captain Andrew Henry in the 2015 film The Revenant, portrayed Alan Milne in Goodbye Christopher Robin and bunny-hating Thomas McGregor in Peter Rabbit.

The Irish actor is perhaps most famous for playing the evil General Hux, enemy to the Jedi, in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Relationship-wise, Domhnall refuses to speak about his private life but has previously dated Irish film producer Juliette Bonass.

Who is Brian Gleeson?

Brian Gleeson, 33, plays Frank Marron in C4’s Frank of Ireland.

Dublin-born Brian is famous for his role as Jimmy McCavern in series five of Peaky Blinders.

His character is the leader of the Billy Boys and a member of the Glasgow razor gang.

He’s first introduced following the Wall St. Crash and is responsible for the grisly crucifixion of Bonnie Gold.

Brian has also appeared in Rebellion, Resistance and The Bisexual, as well as the films Hellboy and Assassin’s Creed.

Like his brother Domhnall, Brian does not speak about his love life in public.

Neither Domhnall or Brian are on social media.

Domhnall and Brian are part of a very talented family (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: What were the most popular baby names of 2020? Harry Potter-inspired name tops the girls’ list

Have the brothers ever starred together before?

The pair played warring brothers in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological shocker Mother!

Their relationship onscreen ended with Domhnall’s character stoving in the head of Brian’s younger character with a doorknob.

Nothing like their quirky characters in goofy sitcom Frank of Ireland!

Who is their famous dad?

Domhnall and Brian Gleeson are part of a famous acting family.

Their dad is Emmy Award-winning Brendan Gleeson, 66, star of Braveheart, Cold Mountain and Calvary.

Brendan also starred in Harry Potter like son Domhnall.

He played Alastor ‘Mad-Eye’ Moody in the famous film franchise.

The acting legend has also starred in the likes of Paddington 2 as convict Knuckles McGinty, and Mission: Impossible II.

Brendan even played Donald Trump in drama series The Comey Rule.

Domhnall, Brian and Brendan have previously worked together in 2010 film Noreen, written and directed by Domhnall.

In 2019, Dombnall and Brian’s author and screenwriter brother Rory penned Psychic.

Psychic is a Sky Comedy short film about an ageing medium forced out of retirement by his scheming sons.

It was directed by Brendan and featured a soundtrack by composer brother Fergus (who also sings a country number for Frank of Ireland).

Brendan Gleeson attending the 66th Berlin Film Festival (Credit: Splash)

Who does Brendan Gleeson play in Frank of Ireland?

Brendan Gleeson, 66, plays Liam in one episode of Frank of Ireland.

Liam is a character linked to Frank who pops up near the end of the series.

Domhnall has previously said about working with his dad: “Once I’m on a film set, as far as I’m concerned, my dad is an amazing actor who I can learn from.

“He’s incredibly fun to be around on set, and also very, very inspiring, so there’s a lot to be learned from him.

“So when I’m on set with him, I try to enjoy it.

“I try to take it in in the same way that I did when I worked with Jeff Bridges or somebody like that. I try to make the most of it.”

Frank of Ireland continues on Thursday April 29 2021 at 10pm on Channel 4.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.