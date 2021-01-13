Four Lives is a true-crime drama starring Sheridan Smith that has been on the BBC’s slate for a while now.

However, with the news that the series has been delayed again, viewers are wondering when they will see the series.

But what’s it about and when will it be on?

Sheridan Smith in Four Lives (Credit: BBC)

What is Four Lives with Sheridan Smith all about?

Originally called The Barking Murders, the series will tell the story of Stephen Port.

The BBC says that Four Lives will go beneath the headlines to shed new light on the case by telling it from the point of view of the families of Port’s victims.

Read more: The Pembrokeshire Murders on ITV: Is Luke Evans, who plays DS Steve Wilkins, single?

It will also focus on their fight to uncover the truth about what had happened to their lost sons and brothers during a widely-criticised police investigation.

Port committed four murders (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Stephen Port and what did he do?

Port, a former chef born in Southend, raped and killed four men between 2014 and 2015.

He met his victims via dating and hook-up apps.

Living in Barking, he made up fake biographies to lure in his victims.

He also used drugs such as GHB to sedate them.

Stephen plays Port in the drama (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Stephen Port in Four lives?

In a surprise move, comedian and broadcaster Stephen Merchant plays Port in Four Lives.

Stephen, 46, became a household name thanks to his work with Ricky Gervais in The Office and Extras.

He said about playing Port: “This is a story that can’t be ignored – how four young lives were lost and their families’ brave attempt to uncover what happened.

“This factual drama will shed light on their story, so it’s a privilege to be a part of telling it with the brilliant combination of Jeff Pope, Neil McKay and the BBC.”

Sheridan plays one of the victim’s mothers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who does Sheridan Smith play?

Sheridan has worked with writer Jeff Pope before in Cilla, The Moorside and Mrs Biggs.

In Four Lives she plays Sarah Sak, the mother of Anthony Walgate, one of Port’s victims.

Sheridan says: “I love playing real-life characters – especially an inspirational woman like Sarah Sak – but with it comes responsibility.

“Along with the other families, Sarah went through so much heartache and it would have been easy for her to just accept what she was being told by the police, but something inside made her keep fighting for her son.”

Why has Four Lives been delayed?

The Sun reports that COVID has delayed an inquest into the four men’s death.

Four Lives can only be shown after the court case has been completed.

Read more: The Pembrokeshire Murders on ITV: Where is serial killer John Cooper now?

A source told the newspaper: “This will prolong the agony of families who are hoping the drama will show the world how the cases were handled, and how police may have been able to stop the killer sooner.

“Relatives were already upset last year when they learned the broadcast date was being pushed back by at least 14 months due to the court proceedings.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.