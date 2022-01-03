Four Lives on the BBC: Where is Stephen Port now and will the ‘Grindr killer’ ever be released?

Dubbed the ‘Grindr killer’, Stephen Port was convicted of the assaults by penetration, rapes and murders of four men in 2016.

Four Lives, a BBC drama based on the investigation surrounding his victims’ deaths, was commissioned two years ago.

Although filmed and ready to broadcast, the BBC has delayed broadcast of Four Lives.

Stephen Port’s victims Jack Taylor, Daniel Whitworth, Gabriel Kovari and Anthony Walgate (Credit: YouTube)

That’s because inquests into the deaths of Port’s victims are ongoing and expected to last several more weeks.

The inquests had already been delayed by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, Four Lives is tipped to air on BBC One soon – even though a broadcast slot has not been confirmed.

But what has happened to Stephen Port following his conviction?

The court sketch of Stephen Port during his trial at the Old Bailey (Credit: YouTube)

Where is Four Lives murderer Stephen Port now?

During his Old Bailey trial, Stephen Port appeared via videolink from HM Prison Belmarsh to deny all charges.

It is believed he is still incarcerated following sentencing at the Category A men’s prison in Thamesmead, London.

But Port did also appear in person, looking very different from selfies he used to lure his victims on hook up apps.

Court sketches show he did not wear his blonde wig, revealing he was nearly bald.

The BBC reports he would sometimes wave and grin at his legal team at the start of the day’s proceedings.

However, he apparently never looked in the directions of the families of the men he murdered.

Four Lives: Stephen Port wore a blonde wig in his Grindr profile selfies (Credit: 5 News YouTube)

Will Stephen Port ever be released? What was his sentence?

Port was convicted for further crimes, alongside the rapes and murders of Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25.

He was also found guilty of the rapes of three other men he drugged, ten counts of administering a substance with intent and four sexual assaults.

Eleven men were known victims of Port’s crimes.

Port was sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole life order on November 25 2016. This means he will never be released from prison.

Four Lives is expected to air on BBC One in November, but a transmission date has not yet been confirmed.

