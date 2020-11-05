Four in a Bed viewers were baffled last night when contestants on the show were asked to pre-order their breakfasts.

Wednesday (November 4) afternoon’s episode took viewers to Deri-Down Guesthouse in Abergavenny, Wales, where B&B owners Mike and Del were hoping to impress the other contestants.

However, there was one rule they had that caused a stir.

On Four In A Bed, Del and Mike liked guests to pre-order their breakfasts (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with the breakfast on yesterday’s Four In A Bed?

Mike and Del had their guests pre-order their breakfasts before they had dinner the night before.

As the guests looked over their lists of breakfast options to tick what they wanted, one admitted it was a struggle to think about brekkie at that time of day.

Mike, speaking in the kitchen the next morning, said he understood that some of the guests might have an issue with the fact they had to pre-order.

Some of the contestants weren’t too keen on the system (Credit: Channel 4)

He said: “I feel a bit under pressure because we do it ourselves…

“From listening to the guys, there’s a feel they are sceptical about the pre-order system. They are going to expect it to be perfect.”

Discussing the system with the others, contestant Fraser said: “I can’t see what advantage it actually gives… it’s not like you’re going to cook it the night before and heat it up.”

Overall they praised the breakfast, particularly the sausages (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Channel 4 viewers react to the pre-order breakfast system?

On Twitter, it appears viewers felt the same way.

One said: “Pre-order for breakfast??? You can [bleep] right off!! #fourinabed.”

Pre-ordering – a no-no. I would have scored them a six for that.

Another wrote: “FFS… ordering breakfast before dinner, seriously!? #FourInABed.”

However, a third put: “I’m always thinking about what I want to eat, so the pre-ordering wouldn’t bother me in the slightest #FourInABed.”

But someone else said: “Pre-ordering – a no-no. I would have scored them a six for that and the eggs to be honest #fourinabed.”

A fifth tweeted, “Pre-order #fourinabed” alongside a GIF of the Anchorman character Ron Burgundy shouting, ‘What is this, amateur hour?’

“Pre-order! Why?” demanded a sixth, adding: “You can Foxtrot Oscar! #FourInABed.”

In the end, the contestants praised the breakfast overall, although a few complained about their eggs not being soft enough.

“I don’t agree with pre-ordering,” said contestant Antoinette.

Some also took issue with the beans being on the plate as opposed to being served in a ramekin. Earlier this week, host Mike deducted a point when he was a guest at Antoinette’s B&B because the beans were in a ramekin.

