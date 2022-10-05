Four in a Bed on Channel 4: Do the contestants pay for themselves?

The popular holiday accommodation series, Four in a Bed, has returned for another season – but do the contestants pay for themselves?

The series follows four hosts who take turns to stay in each other’s establishments, as they compete to be crowned best hosts.

From a ‘hairy egg’ incident to having no TV’s in their rooms, the contestants have seen some truly bizarre things in the hotels they stay in.

After spending the night, the contestants are then expected to pay whatever they think the stay was worth in cash.

But do the proprietors pay with their own money? Or does Channel 4 foot the bill?

We have the answers.

Do Four In A Bed contestants pay for themselves?

In the series, we see four proprietors competing against each other to see which hotel will be crowned the winner.

But are the contestants on the series using their own cash?

It was initially believed that Four in a Bed contestants had to pay out of their own pocket in the series.

After the contestants spent the night in the rival hotels, they had to pay what they thought the stay was worth using their own cash.

This might’ve explained why infamous ‘daylight robbery’ couples like Ibrahim and Hannah never paid the full price for any of the hotels they stayed in.

However, someone involved with the series confirmed that the contestants get reimbursed for whatever they’ve paid on the show.

In a Digital Spy forum for fans, they wrote: “Yes, the contestants pay and then the programme reimburses them.”

They also added that the producers make up payments for any hosts who have been underpaid for their stay.

So couples like Sunny and Faraah, who had some of the worst reviews ever on the show, didn’t have to worry about losing their money.

They said: “The programme also makes up any shortfall to the hotelier.

“Not sure what happens to over payments though.”

A Four in a Bed spokesperson has also confirmed to ED! that the contestants pay with their own money which later get reimbursed.

They told us: “Yes, the contributors all use their own money when paying for their stays which is reimbursed on top of any other expenses.”

Do Four In A Bed contestants get paid?

As far as we know, the contestants don’t get paid for their appearances on the show.

Although, they get reimbursed for whatever they’ve spent on the show, so they don’t lose out on any cash.

But, the series is a great promotion for their holiday accommodation!

When does Four in a Bed start?

Four In A Bed returned with brand new episodes on Monday October 03 2022 on Channel 4.

Episodes air on weekdays, from Monday to Friday at 5pm.

Previous series are available to watch on All 4.

Four in a Bed airs on weekdays at 5pm on Channel 4.

