Ant Middleton, ex Who Dares Wins host and TV hardman, was on Good Morning Britain today to discuss allegations of misconduct on the Channel 4 show.

The author and former solider appeared on the ITV daytime programme on Wednesday (March 3) to speak with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Susanna explained that allegations have emerged claiming Ant made inappropriate comments to female crew members on Who Dares Wins.

He has now parted company with the show.

Ant Middleton will not be on future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Ant Middleton say on Good Morning Britain?

Ant said: “Channel 4 and Minnow Films’ statement is very reckless and desperate…”

He went on to slam the more recent iterations of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ant said: “It became a half-scripted reality show, full control was taken from me, from health and safety to production. And after that show I said, ‘Look, I’m not going to film any more, I’m done with SAS: Who Dares Wins’. I wanted to part in a healthy way. They knew I was going and all of a sudden they’ve dropped this bomb…

“We say inappropriate things and do inappropriate things, if you get offended by them then so be it…

“It’s never direct, it’s what someone’s seen on the show…”

Piers and Susanna chatted with Ant Middleton today (Credit: ITV)

GMB presenter Piers asked him: “As far as you were concerned, you were never inappropriate to female crew members as appears to be the implication?”

“No, never direct,” he insisted, putting the complaints down to him offending someone with his “military banter”.

Piers said on GMB: “What you said earlier, there is so much to be [offended by]… it’s part of the show’s makeup! Channel 4 knows what it’s airing and that’s why I find this suggestion that you’ve been inappropriate. It seems to be to me…”

“It’s smoke and mirrors,” Ant replied. “Them getting in there first.”

He went on to argue: “Let us be ourselves… be true to the military ethos. Over the years, PC patrol and the woke patrol have kicked in, to the point where we can’t be ourselves. It’s been so controlled and managed, so inauthentic now.”

Ant dismissed allegations of inappropriate behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Complaints from female crew members

However, Susanna pointed out that, according to reports, the complaints stemmed specifically from comments allegedly made directly to female crew members.

Susanna said, quoting a report: “‘Complains from number of women regarding Ant’s comments towards them on set were investigated, they felt the way he spoke to them was inappropriate’.”

Over the years, PC patrol and the woke patrol have kicked in, to the point where we can’t be ourselves.

But Ant argued that he had been “butting heads” with production and health and safety advisors for the last two or three series.

A Channel 4 statement read: “Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct, it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.”

Ant claimed SAS: Who Dares Wins isn’t the same any more (Credit: Channel 4)

GMB viewers slam Piers’ Ant Middleton interview

On Twitter, some viewers took aim at host Piers over the chat.

They felt that he had shown his “bias” against Meghan Markle in failing to properly criticise or question Ant over the allegations.

Reports emerged this week that Palace staff had accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying, and Piers – a vocal critic of Meghan and Harry – discussed the allegations at length.

At one point he tried to get Ben Fogle to comment on the claims, but the New Lives In The Wild host shut him down and refused to speak about it.

Ben Fogle was also on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

On Twitter, one GMB viewer said: “Piers dismissed Ant bullying women but has such a problem with Meghan and her bullying allegations? Funny that! #GMB.”

Another wrote: “@piersmorgan outraged on behalf of the anonymous bullied women behind Meghan but dismissed the anonymous bullied women behind Ant Middleton. Strange.”

Someone else said: “Piers literally let Ant Middleton off lightly, but goes back to all guns blazing on Meghan Markle, the bias is so obvious. #gmb.”

A fourth tweeted: “Piers Morgan arguing the case for Ant Middleton against ‘snowflakes’ and bullying accusations, then in the next breath taking the opposite stance to put the boot into Megan Markle is white privilege personified #GMB.”

What did you think of Piers’ interview with SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.