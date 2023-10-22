ITV ‘planning remake of Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs with huge TV stars considered to host’

ITV is planning a remake of Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs – and huge TV stars are in the frame to host, a newspaper report claims.

Paul sadly passed away in March, with the final episodes he fronted finishing airing on ITV in August. The beloved TV personality had presented the factual entertainment programme for eleven series since 2012.

In his final appearances, the late star told viewers: “Life is full of unknown twists and turns. So it’s always best to expect the unexpected.”

And according to The Sun, a new series is now in pre-production and is scheduled to start filming in the new year.

Paul O’Grady met hundreds of dogs during his time fronting the series, set in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London (Credit: ITV.com)

For the Love of Dogs latest news update

In the months following Paul’s death, TV bosses reportedly felt it was “too soon” to make further plans about the series.

Nonetheless, The Sun tipped Amanda Holden to step into Paul’s position, with an insider declaring her “the natural choice to take over the job”.

A source is said to have reasoned at the time: “Not just because she’s a seasoned presenter but because she also cares about the home and would do anything for them.”

‘How could anybody follow in the footsteps of the legend that is Paul?’ (Credit: ITV.com)

Who will present For the Love of Dogs?

However, social media users didn’t seem convinced. Now, Ricky Gervais and Martin Clunes are also said to be frontrunners.

A source is said to have said to the tabloid: “It’s a heart-warming series which raised the profile of the charity and ITV plans to continue making it in Paul’s memory.”

ITV declined to comment to The Sun. ED! has approached representatives at ITV for comment on the claims.

Who would you like to see take over from Paul? (Credit: ITV.com)

But it isn’t the first time Martin has been linked with the role. Bookies previously identified him as the odds on favourite. And around the same time, Julian Clary, Lorraine Kelly, and Alan Carr were also mentioned.

Stephen Mulhern’s name has also been brought up as a potential contender.

However, Gok Wan may have ruled himself out. He reflected earlier in the summer: “How could anybody follow in the footsteps of the legend that is Paul?”

