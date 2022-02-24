For the Love of Dogs: Paul O’Grady has viewers all saying same thing

For the Love of Dogs viewers were all saying the same thing about Paul O’Grady last night.

The ITV star is a massive animal lover, and the show has become a massive hit with viewers over the years.

Paul’s passion for dogs means that he sometimes falls in love with the pooches on the show, and this year has been no exception.

In the latest episode, Paul met Sausage and their bond become instantly clear.

As a result, the comedian couldn’t fight the urge to take her home with him.

For the Love of Dogs viewers all say the same thing about Paul O’Grady

Viewers rushed to social media where they confessed that they knew Paul was smitten with Sausage.

And they knew he was going to end up with another dog!

“Every series Paul has a new dog, love it!” said one happy fan.

A second tweeted: ” I knew it… I knew Paul would take one of the dogs this series… aww bless.”

“There’s something so relatable about Paul O’Grady taking yet another dog home,” said a third fan.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “I wondered when Paul would get another dog! I so wish #POGDOGS was on for an hour.”

Another tweeted: “Please tell Paul he is the most beautiful human.”

One said: “Awww, Paul’s adopted Sausage!!! What a legend?!”

Before Sausage, Paul already had five dogs, pigs, sheep, chickens, goats and owls.

Meanwhile, ahead of the episode airing, Paul took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers.

“In tonight’s episode, I take this hairy little monster home.,” he told fans on Instagram.

“She’s called Sausage which isn’t very original but it doesn’t matter as she can’t understand a word of English except for biscuit.”

He continued: “She gets on with all the others except for Conchita who simply ignores her but Nancy loves her and together they’re a right pair of hooligans.

“So far Sausage has eaten her way through a couple of dog beds, an armchair, endless pairs of socks and shoes and the stair carpet but she’s the friendliest dog on the planet so what’s a pair of shoes between friends?”

