For The Love Of Britain continued on ITV last night, this time taking viewers to Scotland.

Fans of the series got to see Robson Green diving for scallops off the Isle of Skye, while Rory Bremner was at Edinburgh Castle and Liz Bonnin went dolphin spotting near Mull.

In the third episode of ITV doc For The Love Of Britain, Robson Green went scallop diving (Credit: Multistory Media / ITV)

Who narrates For The Love Of Britain on ITV?

Julie Walters, the Harry Potter and Dinnerladies actress, is the narrator on the series.

Speaking at the start of the programme, she said: “[Scotland is the] home of our 10 highest mountains, 120 whiskey distilleries and 800 islands.

“It’s famed for its dramatic landscapes and we’ll be sampling just some of the best it has to offer.”

She kicked off the show by telling viewers about the West Highland way.

Presenter Julia Bradbury walked the West Highland Way on For the Love of Britain (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about For The Love Of Britain?

When Julie Walters described the landscape around the route as an area of “outstanding natural beauty”, one place name she mispronounced had viewers rattled.

She said: “[It’s] a 96-mile best-of-the-highlands trail that runs from Milngavie, near Glasgow, to Fort William.”

In the third episode, Rory Bremner was at Edinburgh Castle (Credit: Multistory Media / ITV)

Unfortunately, Julie pronounced Milngavie, a town in East Dunbartonshire, ‘miln-gavie’ when it is actually pronounced ‘mull-guy’.

On Twitter, viewers moaned about the blunder.

One said: “Ofgs! Please learn to pronounce the names of the places before you present progs about Scotland! #ignorant #fortheloveofbritain.

“I’m laughing but you know, I just wish they’d put some effort into it or at least apologise for getting it wrong!”

A second agreed: “That’s what I said as I [bleeping] swore at the telly.”

I just wish they’d put some effort into it or at least apologise for getting it wrong!

A third tweeted: “#fortheloveofbritain did no one really tell Julie Walters how to pronounce Milngavie?”

Another put: “Watching @ITV #fortheloveofbritain, the pronunciation of some of the towns and lochs is just plain wrong, guys! Milngavie and Loch Leven!”

Finally, a fifth wrote: “I’m English and even I know about Milngavie! Shouldn’t a half-decent production company check on these pronunciation issues as they exist throughout the UK?”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Praise for ‘beautiful’ ITV documentary

Others, however, heaped praise on the programme.

“I really liked the dolphin footage on #fortheloveofbritain tonight,” said one, adding: “A nice look into the wonders of Scotland.”

“What a great watch on ITV,” said another. “Got the West Highland Way on my radar now.”

Someone else said: “@ITV #fortheloveofbritain what a beautiful programme. Credit where credit is due. #welldone.”

