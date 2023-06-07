These theories on For Her Sins after episode 2 are one hell of a ride

For Her Sins is the new Channel 5 drama that everyone is talking about – and fans have plenty of theories about where the show is headed.

The four-part drama began with mum-of-two Laura Conroy struggling to manage her life with a daughter with behavioural issues, a new baby and a husband who is often away working.

When Emily Furness (Rachel Shenton) walks into her life, she takes advantage of Laura’s vulnerable state. But she seems to have a past vendetta against her. In episode two, we learned that Emily had a brother who died and she hasn’t been completely honest with Laura about who she is…

Emily told Laura she had lost her brother (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans are full of theories about what happened to Emily’s brother

In the first episode of For Her Sins, we saw Laura get flashbacks to her childhood. She had visions of water, blood and a little boy. Later on, we saw she kept a shoebox with a newspaper clipping about a little boy who drowned.

In episode two, Emily told Laura that her brother had died. Fans are now convinced that the little boy must be Emily’s brother – and are trying to figure out how Laura is connected.

One fan wrote: “So a drowning at the beach, maybe it was just an accident, a tragic accident but it was Emily’s brother who died.”

Another fan said: “Did Laura kill Emily’s little brother?!” A third viewer added: “I think the lad who drowned was the woman’s brother and she blames Laura for his death..”

There have been several clues that Laura might be in witness protection… (Credit: Channel 5)

For Her Sins Channel 5: Is this why Laura is in witness protection?

In the first episode, Laura (Jo Joyner) also looked stressed when Emily made a joke about being in the witness protection programme. At another point, Emily asked Laura what her “real name” was, before covering it up and asking her maiden name.

So is Laura seemingly in witness protection? One fan theorised: “It was Laura’s brother and Laura witnessed the murder. And Emily’s relative was the murderer and Laura’s key information got the murderer put away. So now Emily wants revenge.”

A second fan added: “Laura is assumed identity because she killed someone when she was young. and this is a pure revenge plot.” A third viewer theorised: “I think she killed the brother. She has been given a new identity, or she witnessed the killing and has been given a witness protection identity since she was a child.”

For Her Sins Channel 5: Everyone wants to know more about the man in Emily’s home…

In the second episode, Emily was seen speaking to a man who told her he wanted to help her, but he was worried about how far Emily was going.

He asked her why the story was so important and said there was “no trace” of the “other girl” in the story. Emily said he is a journalist. But why does she want him involved?

One Channel 5 fan wrote: “Is this guy a reporter? He’s disturbed by Emily’s lengths she’ll go.” Another viewer added: “Why would she want a reporter involved?!”

Emily has been getting closer to Laura’s daughter, Eliza (Credit: Channel 5)

Will Emily kidnap Eliza? Fans think so…

At the end of the second episode, Laura finally started to see through Emily when she learned the little girl she has been pretending to be her daughter isn’t. The real mum said that Emily was just their nanny. In the first episode, it seemed like Emily was trying to take Eliza before Laura caught her.

Now, fans think Emily wants to kidnap Eliza to get revenge for what happened to her brother. One fan wrote: “She told Eliza. ‘If you ever get scared by Mummy’s temper you can always talk to me’, Hmmmm now she’s onto Eliza.” A second viewer shared: “Looks like she is going to walk off with her daughter…”

For Her Sins continues with episode 3 on Wednesday, June 7 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes are also available on My5 after airing.

