Fleur East rehearses for Strictly Come Dancing
TV

Fleur East tipped to be ‘real’ winner of Strictly Come Dancing

She's not the favourite with the bookies, though

By Robert Leigh

Fleur East could be the ‘real’ winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2022, whatever the final result, a PR expert claims.

According to some bookies, Hamza Yassin remains the strong favourite at 4/6 to raise the Glitterball trophy.

However, Helen Skelton’s odds of winning Strictly 2022 have recently been cut to just 6/4.

Will Mellor, meanwhile, is rated as third favourite to triumph this series, priced at longer odds of 20/1.

But Fleur – who will be in next weekend’s semi-finals, as will Molly Rainford – is given much, much less of a chance to win. Oddschecker.com currently reckons Fleur is only a 66/1 shot for the title.

However one analyst believes Fleur could ultimately come out on top in many different ways.

Fleur East laughs on Strictly
Fleur East could have a great 2023 thanks to Strictly, pundit predicts (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Will Fleur East win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Brand expert Nick Ede claims Fleur is in pole position to scoop up TV work and commercial deals in 2023.

He told The Sun she could even earn as much as £1.5million following her stint in the BBC dance contest.

Furthermore, Nick tips Fleur to be in demand as a leading lady on stage.

He said: “I can see her post-tour performing in the West End, doing more radio and TV and also endorsement deals too.”

This will make a lot, and I can see her being the biggest money maker.

Additionally, Nick sees more than potential in The Kurl Kitchen, a hair brand Fleur launched with her sister Keshia East.

He added: “This will make a lot, and I can see her being the biggest money maker.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fleur East (@fleureast)

Life after Strictly

Nick also sees celebrity success in the futures of Helen and Molly, too.

He noted Helen could carve out a career in reality TV, podcasts and books about life as a single mum.

Helen Skelton speaks about Strictly Musicals Week
Helen Skelton could be on TV a lot more next year, according to claims (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

This could potentially see Helen’s bank balance swell by £1million, Nick claims.

He predicted: “With her relationship making headlines, she will be a big winner from Strictly this year.”

And even though Molly – who survived the dance off this weekend – may find herself in a similar position in the semis, Nick says the CBBC star is also a “real winner”.

Molly Rainford praises Kym Marsh following Strictly dance off
Molly Rainford praises Kym Marsh following their Strictly dance off (Credit: Instagram)

He pinpoints shows such as Morning Live which could feature Molly.

And Nick also feels Molly could thrive as the face of her own fashion brand.

Hamza, meanwhile, has been linked with fronting a nature show due to his “loveable personality”.

But will he win the whole series, too?

Read more: Strictly viewers fume over ‘unbelievable’ treatment of Fleur East during results show

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final airs on BBC One, Sunday December 11, at 7.15pm.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Fleur East Hamza Yassin Helen Skelton Molly Rainford Strictly Come Dancing Will Mellor

Trending Articles

CORONATION STREET AFFAIR COMP
Coronation Street stars tease shocking affair that will rock the cobbles
Giovanni Pernice smoulders in Strictly press shot in black suit with gold background
Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice asks fans for help with big decision as he unveils new look
Susanna Reid poses for photos (credit: Splash News)
Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid admits crush on co-star
Christine McGuinness and Chelcee Grimes comp image
Christine McGuinness breaks silence following reports she kissed Chelcee Grimes: ‘Dreams do come true’
Matt Tebbutt and Cliff Richard on Saturday Kitchen composite image
Saturday Kitchen viewers ‘switch off’ over Cliff Richard appearance
Susanna Reid has addressed her weight loss
Susanna Reid reveals ‘high intensity’ secrets behind weight loss transformation