Fleur East could be the ‘real’ winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2022, whatever the final result, a PR expert claims.

According to some bookies, Hamza Yassin remains the strong favourite at 4/6 to raise the Glitterball trophy.

However, Helen Skelton’s odds of winning Strictly 2022 have recently been cut to just 6/4.

Will Mellor, meanwhile, is rated as third favourite to triumph this series, priced at longer odds of 20/1.

But Fleur – who will be in next weekend’s semi-finals, as will Molly Rainford – is given much, much less of a chance to win. Oddschecker.com currently reckons Fleur is only a 66/1 shot for the title.

However one analyst believes Fleur could ultimately come out on top in many different ways.

Fleur East could have a great 2023 thanks to Strictly, pundit predicts (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Will Fleur East win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Brand expert Nick Ede claims Fleur is in pole position to scoop up TV work and commercial deals in 2023.

He told The Sun she could even earn as much as £1.5million following her stint in the BBC dance contest.

Furthermore, Nick tips Fleur to be in demand as a leading lady on stage.

He said: “I can see her post-tour performing in the West End, doing more radio and TV and also endorsement deals too.”

This will make a lot, and I can see her being the biggest money maker.

Additionally, Nick sees more than potential in The Kurl Kitchen, a hair brand Fleur launched with her sister Keshia East.

He added: “This will make a lot, and I can see her being the biggest money maker.”

Life after Strictly

Nick also sees celebrity success in the futures of Helen and Molly, too.

He noted Helen could carve out a career in reality TV, podcasts and books about life as a single mum.

Helen Skelton could be on TV a lot more next year, according to claims (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

This could potentially see Helen’s bank balance swell by £1million, Nick claims.

He predicted: “With her relationship making headlines, she will be a big winner from Strictly this year.”

And even though Molly – who survived the dance off this weekend – may find herself in a similar position in the semis, Nick says the CBBC star is also a “real winner”.

Molly Rainford praises Kym Marsh following their Strictly dance off (Credit: Instagram)

He pinpoints shows such as Morning Live which could feature Molly.

And Nick also feels Molly could thrive as the face of her own fashion brand.

Hamza, meanwhile, has been linked with fronting a nature show due to his “loveable personality”.

But will he win the whole series, too?

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final airs on BBC One, Sunday December 11, at 7.15pm.

