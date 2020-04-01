Five Guys A Week: Is widow Susan, 68, still with Adrian?

Fans of Five Guys A Week were left emotional watching widow Susan look for love on the Channel 4 show, which puts five suitors through their paces hoping to impress one lucky lady.

In the show, five men move in with a woman who is searching for romance while she whittles down the potential suitors to pick the one she has felt the most connection with.

Susan was looking for love on Five Guys A Week (Credit: Channel 4)

Susan, who sadly lost her husband eight years ago, had to choose between Theo, Cez, Tasos, Gavin and Adrian.

Susan having dinner with her fiver suitors (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers were left emotional watching Susan well up as she told her five suitors about her late husband.

The widow also almost broke down in tears while enjoying a slow dance during a Peaky Blinders themed evening.

Fans were all won over by Susan, with comedian Kerry Howard writing: "YAS I’m hooked!!! Love her already, she’s an angel and deserves all the doves of love!"

Another fan added: "Oh I bloody love #FiveGuysaWeek I think it might be even better with the older people, comedy gold!"

A third fan wrote: "I can't cope with this episode, so emotional. Susan is so lovely and the men are so sweet too.

Another said: "Not watched #fiveguysaweek before. Something is quite sweet about old guys trying to pull whilst not being able to work technology and demand wine."

Another added: "What a lovely episode of #fiveguysaweek. Brilliant television."

Susan finally picked former business owner Adrian, 60, out of the five men.

Susan picked Adrian on Five Guys A Week (Credit: Channel 4)

Dapper Adrian impressed Susan with his baking and gardening skills, leading him to win over vegan cafe owner Theo, car-salesman-turned-auditor Cez, restaurant owner Tasos, and young-at-heart musician Gavin.

I might not have gained a life partner – but I’ve gained confidence.

"Adrian is such a lovely guy – I’m so pleased that I picked him. I said he’d got hidden depths and I was right. We had a couple of dates and got on well," Susan told Metro.co.uk.

She added: "In the end, we decided to stay friends, so I might not have gained a life partner – but I’ve gained confidence.

"It’s hard after a long, happy marriage to think about finding a new partner, and I’d not wanted to do that for eight years, but deciding to do Five Guys was an experiment to find out how it might feel to meet someone new."

