Here’s a first look at special Christmas Day edition of This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield providing the festive fun.

Santa has been busy, taking time off from delivering presents, to sprinkle a little bit of Christmas magic on the ITV show.

The pre-recorded special sees Holly and Phil welcome a whole load of special guests, including singing stars Aled Jones and Leona Lewis.

Holly and Phil present a Christmas morning special (Credit: ITV)

This Morning on Christmas Day

Viewers will also be treated to Gino D’Acampo rustling up some festive treats in the kitchen while Gyles Brandreth shares his favourite Christmas cracker jokes.

Gino’s choice in Christmas jumpers brings some chuckles with Holly telling him: “You look slightly like the turkey I got out the fridge this morning, I’m not gonna lie!”

It’s not all chuckles though as the show offers the chance for some families living in Australia to send Christmas wishes to loved ones in the UK. The segment leaves Phillip saying: “That was really emotional.”

There are more guests joining Phil and Holly on the sofa too, including comedian Joel Dommett discussing the third series of The Masked Singer.

Gino’s Christmas jumper is a bit of a turkey (Credit: ITV)

He tells them: “I’m so excited. It was the first time we had an audience, because in the first series they didn’t really know what the show was, then the second series was Covid protocols and then the third series… just the joy in the room was insane!”

What guests are on the show?

Show favourite, Josie Gibson, is in the studio playing some alternative Christmas games. Including this one where the idea is to squat over a bottle and try to get a pen inside. Along with Holly, Phil and Gino, she also introduces a toy car drinking game.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without gifts and the team sit down to open some together. One present in particular leaves Gino speechless. Which is a first. And the you’ll never believe the reason why.

Phil becomes emotional over Holly’s poem (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Phil becomes emotional as Holly recorded him a special poem with Tom Foolery – who recorded a poem with Phil for Holly’s 40th birthday earlier this year.

Looking emotional, Phil blew a kiss to Holly as he gushes: “Thank you so much. What a lovely present. It’s beautiful, and thank you Tom as well, thank you so much.”

There’s also a special appearance from the newest addition to Holly’s family, Bailey the Golden lab puppy.

There’s lots of fun and…games? (Credit: ITV)

Frozen: The Musical star, Samantha Barks, joins the guys for a chat about taking on the role of Elsa in the live show.

She says: “I feel so lucky I get to be Elsa! It’s the role that when I told my parents that I had, they just screamed. It’s iconic… and [on stage] they’ve created some real theatrical magic. There are so many surprises along the way.”

The show wraps up (geddit?) with a special Christmas Showdown which sees Holly and Phil quizzed on guests and items from the past year on the show.

Watch This Morning’s Christmas Day show tomorrow (Saturday 25th December 2021) from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub

