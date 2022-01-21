First look at Dodger as BBC reveals Christopher Eccleston as Fagin

Dodger starring Christopher Eccleston starts very soon, and the new drama showcases some other amazing acting talent.

But what’s it about and who’s in it? And, crucially, when’s it on?

Christopher Eccleston as Fagin (Credit: BBC)

What is Dodger on the BBC all about?

The series is based on the classic 19th-century Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist.

That original story – which has been turned into countless movies and TV series – told the story of an orphan born in a workhouse who escapes to London.

But instead of a straight adaptation, this new 10-part series mixes comedy and high jinks and is a prequel.

Set before the events of Oliver Twist, it tells the tale of a group of young misfits led by Dodger and his pickpocketing partner-in-crime, Charley Bates, a girl from the countryside with a mysterious past.

Writer Rhys Thomas says: “I have always loved Oliver Twist but wasn’t so keen on Oliver himself.

“I preferred the company of Dodger, Fagin and the gang.

“I thought it would be fun to create a family show with Dodger at its heart and see how he came to be a master criminal in Victorian London.”

Saira plays Nancy in Dodger (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in Dodger on the BBC?

Dodger boasts a fantastic ensemble cast, led by Christopher Eccleston as the iconic Fagin – the adult leader of the pickpocket gang.

When it comes to the Artful Dodger himself, Billy Jenkins – who played a young Prince Charles in The Crown – takes on the role.

Elsewhere, look out for Saira Choudhry, best known for playing journalist Naila in Coronation Street between 2013 and 2019.

Former Shameless star David Threlfall also appears as chief of police, Sir Charles Rowan, who’s hot on the tail of Fagin and his gang.

Also in the cast is former Strictly star Danny John-Jules, Lucy Montgomery and Horrible Histories’ Javone Prince.

The full pick-pocketing gang in Dodger (Credit: BBC)

When is Dodger on?

The 10-part series will air on CBBC. But have no fear – the family drama will also be available to watch on the iPlayer.

This means you’re not tied down to watching it at an inconvenient time on a kids channel.

When it comes to a transmission date, we know it’s coming very soon… look out for it from Sunday, February 6.