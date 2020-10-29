First look at 2020 I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! logo

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is set to launch next month and we’ve just been given a first look at the exciting new series.

ITV has shared the new logo – which is quite different from the original.

Instead of celebs competing in an Aussie jungle, this year COVID-19 has forced I’m A Celeb to film in at a castle in Wales.

Hence the new logo reflects just this. Now the jungle leaves are replaced with British ferns and the bright skies with our typically grey and dreary ones.

What’s more the castle is even included, which is said to be very haunted.

This year’s official I’m A Celebrity log (Credit: ITV)

Where is this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

This year I’m A Celebrity will take place at Gwyrch Castle, which dates back to the 1800’s.

But the land is said to have been lived upon at least from the Medieval period.

Read more: Bobby Ball died aged 76 after positive coronavirus test

ITV describes this year’s series as: “This year the show will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

“Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live on ITV from the castle.

Ant and Dec will reprise their hosting duties (Credit: SplashNews)

When does I’m A Celeb start?

“As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.”

As of now the exact premiere date of I’m A Celebrity has yet to be confirmed.

However, ITV says it will air from November onwards.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

And Ant and Dec have starred in several teaser trailers so far.

Unfortunately the official line-up has yet to be announced.

But a string of major name celebrities have already been rumoured.



Who are in this year’s celebrity line-up?

In fact, some have even been caught attending a group photoshoot together.

This includes the likes of journalist Victoria Derbyshire, presenter Vernon Kay, singer Russell Watson, EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, dancer AJ Pritchard, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, actress Ruthie Henshall and Coronation Street star Beverley Callard.

Vernon Kay is rumoured to be on this year’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: SplashNews)

And now rumours are swirling that EastEnders’ favourite Shane Ritchie will also be joining the line-up.

Whereas an additional report says that British Olympian Mo Farrah will be part of this year’s celebrity ensemble.

Additional stars that have been rumoured include – EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, former footie star Vinnie Jones, presenter Maya Jama and beloved BBC star Matt Baker.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.