First Dates: What happened to waitress Laura Tott?

The latest episode of Channel 4’s hit series First Dates airs tonight (March 10) – but what’s happened to waitress Laura Tott?

The reality series – starring the gorgeous Fred Sirieix – sets singletons up on blind dates in a restaurant with real members of staff.

After the date, the contestants have to decide if they’ve found their match or if they’ll never see each other again.

However, since the show has returned fans have all been asking the same question.

Where is waitress Laura Tott?

Laura Tott found fame as a waitress on Channel 4’s First Dates (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is First Dates star Laura Tott?

Laura Tott is a waitress for the hit Channel 4 series First Dates.

She worked as a waitress and a barmaid years before doing so in front of a camera and she was part of the show since it very first aired in 2013.

She was also briefly a member of the Royal Navy, with HMS Raleigh in Cornwall, before her Channel 4 gig.

In 2019, Laura went on to complete her training to become a fully registered paramedic, alongside her role on the reality show.

Why did Laura Tott leave First Dates?

Fans were confused when the waitress didn’t appear in the new episodes of First Dates last year.

Read more: First Dates’ Cici Coleman rushed to hospital as she’s struck down with illness abroad

However, in an Instagram post in January 2021, Laura explained that the production team wanted “some new local faces among the old faces”.

She also added that her day job as an NHS paramedic would’ve made it very difficult to fit filming into her schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Nicole Tott (@lauratott__)

Laura wrote: “As you can see, I do not appear in this series First Dates.

“They have moved up north to a new restaurant and wanted to freshen up the team for this series with some new local faces among the old faces, so I will not be returning in this new series of First Dates unfortunately.

“To be honest, I don’t actually know how I would have fit filming in this year with working during the pandemic.

“I’ve needed every day off to chill out so it’s actually been a welcome break. I’ve missed the whole team though, that’s for sure.”

Laura also reassured fans that she hasn’t ruled out a return the show.

She said: “This doesn’t mean it’s over and I’m still very much part of the First Dates family and hopefully, I’ll be back again real soon.

“Can’t wait to watch the new series. Good luck to the new waiters/waitresses this series.”

Laura Tott still works as a paramedic for the NHS (Credit: Sky)

What is Laura Tott doing now?

Laura is still working on the frontline as a paramedic for the NHS.

The waitress will also be appearing in the new Channel 4 series Celebrity Cooking School.

Read more: Fred Sirieix fans stunned as he shows off ripped body in beach photo

She announced the news on her Instagram last month, saying: “This is what I’ve been filming recently! Had the best time and met some proper legends.

“Anyone that knows me will know that I’m a terrible cook – that’s why I took part in Celebrity Cooking School coming to @e4grams soon.

“Will I be top of the class or will I get an F for fail?”

Where can I watch First Dates?

New episodes of First Dates air on Channel 4 every Thursday at 10pm.

According to the Radio Times, tonight’s episode (March 10) features “classic moments” from the show involving “daters who came to the restaurant with a secret to share”.

Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton is set to appear.

First Dates airs on Channel 4 tonight (March 10) at 10pm.

Will you be watching First Dates? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.