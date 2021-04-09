Fred first dates
TV

First Dates star Fred Sirieix shows off new longer hair on The One Show

Fans said he looked 'très chic'

By Nancy Brown

First Dates star Fred Sirieix appeared on The One Show last night (April 8) and viewers quickly noticed something different about him.

Although they decided that he still looked as gorgeous as ever, Fred did look different.

Why?

Well, it actually took die-hard Fred fans a little while to put their finger on why.

fred sirieix on the red carpet
First Dates star Fred Sirieix looked a little different when he appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: Splash News)

What has First Dates star Fred done to his hair?

Appearing on The One Show to promote his new Channel 4 show Snackmasters, viewers decided that Fred looked a bit different.

However, it took them a while to figure out just what Fred had done.

One commented on Twitter: “Fred‘s dyed his hair.”

Read more: Where is Fred Sirieix’s First Dates Hotel filmed – and is it a real hotel?

Another added: “Oh no Fred, step away from the hair dye!!!!”

On closer inspection, however, it appears Fred is just like the rest of us.

With hairdressers not reopening till Monday, his hair has simply grown.

However, swooning Fred fans quickly decided that they loved his hair transformation, with some calling it “très chic”.

Of course, translated from Fred’s mother tongue French, it means very stylish.

And we couldn’t agree more!

fred sirieix on the one show
Fred’s let his hair grow during lockdown (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about Fred’s new ‘do?

“Fred I’m loving your hair on The One Show,” said one fan of his new look. “Très chic,” they added.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay gives an update on the return of Road Trip with Fred and Gino

“Looking très chic Fred!” another agreed.

Fred I’m loving your hair on The One Show. Très chic.

A third commented: “Seems odd seeing Fred Sirieix with hair. Still [love heart eye emojis] though.”

fred sirieix on snackmasters
The hunky star is back on our screens in Snackmasters (Credit: BBC)

What did Fred chat about on The One Show?

Fred appeared on the show alongside pregnant Alex Jones and co-host Amol Rajan to chat about Snackmasters.

The show sees top chefs tasked with recreating popular British snack foods, such as Wagon Wheels and Monster Munch.

And Fred shocked with the revelation that the first time he’d ever tried the latter was during the filming of the new series.

“That can’t be true,” a shocked Alex stated.

Amol added: “How could you have got through to this stage of your life without eating a pickled onion Monster Munch?”

Snackmasters airs on Channel 4, Tuesdays at 9pm.

What do you think of Fred’s new hair? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ashley Cain
Ashley Cain supported by celebrity pals as he reveals baby daughter has ‘days to live’
Kate Garraway husband
Kate Garraway says husband Derek was able to join family meal as he returned home
Escape To The Country
Escape To The Country guest ‘sickened’ by Jonnie Irwin’s property choice
Paul o'grady dogs
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs fans demand hour-long shows every night
dan walker leaving bbc
Piers Morgan throws his hat in the ring as Dan Walker announces he’s leaving BBC show Football Focus
Prince Philip and his life of dedication to the Queen
Prince Philip obituary: Duke of Edinburgh’s life of selfless sacrifice and dedication to the Queen