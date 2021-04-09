First Dates star Fred Sirieix appeared on The One Show last night (April 8) and viewers quickly noticed something different about him.

Although they decided that he still looked as gorgeous as ever, Fred did look different.

Why?

Well, it actually took die-hard Fred fans a little while to put their finger on why.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix looked a little different when he appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: Splash News)

What has First Dates star Fred done to his hair?

Appearing on The One Show to promote his new Channel 4 show Snackmasters, viewers decided that Fred looked a bit different.

However, it took them a while to figure out just what Fred had done.

One commented on Twitter: “Fred‘s dyed his hair.”

Another added: “Oh no Fred, step away from the hair dye!!!!”

On closer inspection, however, it appears Fred is just like the rest of us.

With hairdressers not reopening till Monday, his hair has simply grown.

However, swooning Fred fans quickly decided that they loved his hair transformation, with some calling it “très chic”.

Of course, translated from Fred’s mother tongue French, it means very stylish.

And we couldn’t agree more!

Fred’s let his hair grow during lockdown (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about Fred’s new ‘do?

“Fred I’m loving your hair on The One Show,” said one fan of his new look. “Très chic,” they added.

“Looking très chic Fred!” another agreed.

Fred I’m loving your hair on The One Show. Très chic.

A third commented: “Seems odd seeing Fred Sirieix with hair. Still [love heart eye emojis] though.”

The hunky star is back on our screens in Snackmasters (Credit: BBC)

What did Fred chat about on The One Show?

Fred appeared on the show alongside pregnant Alex Jones and co-host Amol Rajan to chat about Snackmasters.

The show sees top chefs tasked with recreating popular British snack foods, such as Wagon Wheels and Monster Munch.

And Fred shocked with the revelation that the first time he’d ever tried the latter was during the filming of the new series.

“That can’t be true,” a shocked Alex stated.

Amol added: “How could you have got through to this stage of your life without eating a pickled onion Monster Munch?”

Snackmasters airs on Channel 4, Tuesdays at 9pm.

