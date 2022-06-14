First Dates star Merlin Griffiths appeared to be in good spirits today (June 14) at Royal Ascot.

The TV star, who rose to fame as the bartender on the show First Dates, announced in September that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

As a result, fans have been wishing for his recovery and keeping a close eye on the barman.

Merlin dressed up for Royal Ascot today and headed down to enjoy the festivities with former Love Island star Dr Alex George.

“Serving up to the brilliant @DrAlexGeorge at the @HarrogateSpring Mindful Drinking bar at #RoyalAscot2022!” wrote Merlin in a post on Instagram.

First Dates star Merlin is battling cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates fans all say the same thing about Merlin

Fans rushed to respond and compliment the star on how he was looking in his dapper suit attire.

You’re looking so good Merlin.

“Lovely to see you looking so well Merlin,” said one fan.

Read more: First Dates star Merlin Griffiths issues update on cancer battle as concerned fans rally round

A second replied: “Looking great Merlin!”

“You’re looking so good Merlin,” said another, while a fourth responded: “You look good, bro”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merlin Griffiths (@merlinfdc4)

Meanwhile, Merlin has been very open about his cancer journey.

He previously described the heartbreaking moment he had to reveal his diagnosis to his seven-year-old daughter Alix.

He said: “I said: ‘Dad’s got cancer’. She said: ‘Is that bad, Dad?’

“I said, ‘Yes, it’s very serious but I think it should be okay. Modern medicine’s great and if anything changes I’ll let you know.’

“She understands that people can die but I told her cancer comes in different varieties and in different ways too – and that many people come through it.”

Merlin regular shares updates with fans (Credit: Channel 4)

Merlin went under the knife in April in a bid to help him beat his cancer battle.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up here

Following his robotic surgery, he told fans: “Now for real #cancer recovery. I’ve had open laparotomies before and the recovery was 6 weeks in hospital before robotic surgery!! Amazing.”

Back in April he shared the brilliant news that his tumour had “gone”.

Send your well wishes to Merlin on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.