First Dates Hotel viewers spot Little Mix star’s mum looking for love

Little Mix fans got a shock last night when they spotted Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s mum on dating show First Dates Hotel.

The singer and mum of two’s own mum, Debbie Pinnock, made a surprise appearance on the show.

Little Mix star’s Leigh-Anne’s mum looks to have found love (Credit: Channel 4)

The Channel 4 dating show is known for its surprises, but this must be the first time they have had pop royalty on the show.

Debbie was searching for romance on a dreamy trip abroad on the show.

She headed over to the luxury resort in Italy, where she was set up with a charming man named Rob.

Teacher Debbie didn’t immediately blurt out who her daughter was, as we would have done.

Instead the revelation came when she and Rob were getting to know one another better during dinner.

Sharing details of their families, Rob asked how old Debbie’s three daughters are.

Little Mix star’s mum spotted on First Dates Hotel

Debbie told him: “They’re 32, 30, and 27. My youngest one, she’s a singer in a girl band, she’s doing really well for herself.”

Rob looked startled as Debbie explained: “Well she’s only as famous as you know… if you know who she is, as such.”

With Rob looking like the cogs were turning, Debbie finally revealed just who her daughter is.

Rob’s eyes widened with shock and he told Debbie that he of course knew who the musician was.

Despite the shock, the pair seemed to have hit it off well and truly.

At the end of their romantic date, Debbie and Rob both confirmed to the cameras that they wanted to see each other again.

And on the following day things heated up.

The pair even enjoyed a saucy snog on the show.

And the joy continued at the end of the episode revealing things had gone very well.

A message read: “After finding love in Italy, back home, Rob and Debbie’s romance continued.”

However it is unknown for how long romance blossomed.

The episode was filmed a few years ago and has only just been shown.

Little Mix fans were delighted to see Debbie on the episode – and took to Twitter to tell everyone.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s mum appeared on First Dates Hotel (Credit: SplashNews)

“Will be watching for u queen,” one fan said.

Another added: “Look at you gooooo.”

Last year Leigh-Anne announced she had welcomed twins with her fiancé, footballer Andre Gray.

The singer announced the arrival of her babies alongside a touching black and white picture of their teeny tiny feet on Instagram.

Leigh-Anne said she and Andre “asked for a miracle” and “were given two”.

The image shows Leigh-Anne and Andre holding their twins’ feet.

Fans go wild for Leigh-Anne’s mum

Alongside the snap, the singer wrote: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21.”

Little Mix fans went wild over the news and left their congratulations.

One person said: “Congrats to your 2 miracles..”

Another gushed: “OMG twins, congratulations.”

A third commented: “What beautiful news.”

Another added: “OMGGGGGGG congratulations.”

