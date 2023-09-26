First Dancing On Ice 2024 star announced on This Morning as Holly declares ‘I’m so excited to get you on the rink’

The first star of Dancing On Ice 2024 has been announced on This Morning today (Tuesday, September 26).

The new season of the hit ITV show is expected to air early next year.

Ricky is taking part in the show (Credit: ITV)

First star of Dancing On Ice 2024 announced!

Today’s edition of This Morning saw the first Dancing On Ice 2024 star get announced.

As revealed today by Holly Willoughby and Ben Shephard, former boxer Ricky Hatton will be taking to the ice early next year!

The ex-boxer, 44, sat down with the duo to discuss his upcoming appearance on the show.

“Hello, Ricky Hatton! I’m so excited to get you on the rink!” Holly said.

“I wish I shared your confidence,” Ricky then replied.

The ex boxer spoke about why he’s doing the show (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Hatton to star on Dancing On Ice 2024

Ricky was then asked by Holly and Ben why he wanted to do Dancing On Ice.

“Set new challenges for yourself. It’s well documented that I struggled with retirement when I retired from boxing and I’m doing my little bit now for mental health,” he then said.

“Try and keep yourself busy and feel the hours in your day. When I retired I was sat with nothing to do and my world fell apart,” he then added.

He then said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy.”

Ricky’s set to take to the ice (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Ricky joining DOI

Fans were delighted to learn that Ricky will be doing Dancing On Ice early next year!

“Our excitement for dancing on ice is so high…wow. Ricky Hatton. Wow. Amazing,” one fan tweeted.

“No way! Our Ricky is on DOI!” another then wrote.

“Can you imagine Ricky Hatton on ice [laughing emoji],” a third then said.

However, some fans weren’t convinced. “Never watched DOI anyway and Ricky being on won’t change that,” one fan then said.

Read more: Real reason for Gogglebox star’s departure revealed as he signs up for Dancing On Ice?

Dancing On Ice will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.