BBC host Fiona Bruce left fans shocked after she appeared on live TV last night (October 5) with a black eye and her arm in a sling.

Fiona, 59, graced television screens with the latest edition of Question Time. And, after introducing the panel, she explained how she got her mysterious injuries.

Fiona Bruce had her arm in a sling on Question Time last night (Credit: BBC)

Fiona Bruce on her black eye

Fiona said: “I thought I’d just mention it – it is the least interesting thing in the programme. But in case you’re wondering I broke my hand, and I have got the remnants of a black eye because I fell off a horse.”

She added: “And that’s all there is to say about that.”

Viewers took to Twitter to express their concerns. One said: “That looks like a horrible accident,” while a second penned: “Fiona fell off a horse! But thankfully she seems okay.”

Previously the BBC star opened up about learning horseriding back in 2011. She told the Daily Mail: “I started horse riding very late in life. I will always be pretty rubbish, but I love it. It takes me to a different place. I can’t think about anything else when I’m doing it. I love being around horses. I love the speed. I love being outdoors.”

Fiona Bruce started horse riding back in 2011 (Credit: BBC)

‘Mortifying’ trip to the GP

Last year, Fiona revealed she was embarrassed into exercising by her GP who left her feeling “mortified” at her lack of movement.

“I never did any exercise until I went to see a GP before or just after I had Sam,” she said. “When asked if I did any exercise, I said: ‘None,’ and the doctor replied: ‘Literally none?’ I said: ‘No,'” she continued.

It was then that she was so “appalled” she decided to take up horse riding. she concluded: “To me, exercise isn’t about living longer but it gives me energy and I don’t know what I’d be like without it. I definitely get mental benefits. If I’m feeling stressed at work or stressing that I’ve got a lot on, I find it really helpful.”

